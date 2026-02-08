The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski expressed that he is currently playing with a lot of "confidence" and feels like he is in a "good spot" heading into the Olympic break.

He noted that his game has reached a "new level" since Rick Bowness took over as head coach on January 12th.

Regarding his 20th goal of the season, which made him the first defenseman to reach that mark before an Olympic break, he focused more on the team's momentum than the individual milestone.

He credited the team's seven-game winning streak to everyone "buying in" and playing with more consistency under the new coaching staff.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, he mentioned being "excited to go over there and see what I can do" while representing Team USA.

He emphasized that the Blue Jackets have been on an "absolute heater" lately and are determined to carry that energy through the break and into the final stretch of the season.