The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
The Columbus Blue Jackets only have four games scheduled for the month of February.
The Jackets also have two players representing their countries in Milan, Italy, for this year's Olympic Games. Zach Werenski will help power the United States, and Elvis Merzļikins will wear the maroon and white for Latvia.
This has been the plan for a while. Back in November, Fourth Period reported that Columbus was tabling contract talks with Jenner and Adam Fantilli.
Even with some chatter about him possibly being moved before the deadline, it looks like the Blue Jackets are going to do their best to re-sign him. Trading their captain would be a big shock.
There’s no word yet on what he’s asking for exactly, but it’s going to be higher than his current $3.75 million cap hit. My guess is somewhere around $5 million per year, maybe four years for $20 million.
That would carry him through 36, give him one last shot at testing the market, and one last chance at a Stanley Cup if he and the Blue Jackets can’t get it done before then.
“Chris Clark and Rick Nash have each done an exceptional job as members of our hockey operations leadership group and are very deserving of these promotions,” said Waddell. “They are former Blue Jackets players who care very deeply about this organization. They are intelligent, extremely hard-working and committed to our succeeding at the highest level and I am excited that they will continue to play important roles here as we move forward.”
Gardner went 6-2-0-0 with a 2.04 GAA, .937 save percentage, and had one shutout.
Per a WHL press release, Gardner ranks among the WHL leaders in shutouts (three; T-1st), minutes played (2,014; second), save percentage (.911; fifth), saves (919; sixth), and wins (19; T-6th).
Gardner signed his ELC in March of 2025 and played one game for the AHL Cleveland Monsters last season.
Zach Werenski is having a tremendous season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. One might say he's not only the Norris favorite but also should get a lot of votes for the Hart Trophy as well. There isn't a single player in the NHL more important to his team this year than Zach Werenski, and I don't think it can be argued at this point.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had to hurry out of the arena on Wednesday night after the game. Why? Because his flight was leaving first thing on Thursday morning, so that he could get to Italy to take in the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
"The John & Matthew Gaudreau Minor Hockey Award was created to honor and celebrate the lives of John and Matthew Gaudreau, not only as exceptional hockey players, but as tremendous human beings whose impact was felt both on the ice and within the communities they played in and called home," according to the podcast.
Zach Werenski was the Norris runner-up last season and a likely, if not certain, top-five finisher this campaign. Jaccob Slavin has been top 10 in Norris voting three times in his career, receiving votes in all but his rookie campaign. And Sanderson and Noah Hanifin are tremendous distributors with attacking prowess.
GAME RECAPS & PREVIEWS
Series History vs. The Devils
Dante Fabbro(4) and Mathieu Olivier(7,8-AWD-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzļikins completely shut down the New Jersey Devils, making 24 saves to pick up his 11th win of the season and first shutout.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are officially a hot team. The boys from Irish Broadway have now won 6 straight games, 9 of 10 under new Head Coach Rick Bowness, and 10 of 11 overall.
Series History vs. The Blackhawks
Zach Werenski(20-GWG), Ivan Provorov(6), Danton Heinen(3), and Sean Monahan(10-ENG) powered the Blue Jacket offense, and Jet Greaves made 21 saves, which included 8 on special teams, to shut out the Chicago Blackhawks for his 18th win and second shutout of the season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are scorching hot. Columbus has now won 7 straight games and 11 of 12. Where would they be had they not blown all those third period leads?
Zach Werenski:
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments next week in Milan.
