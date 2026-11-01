The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nov 1, 2026 5:07 PMPublished Nov 1, 2026 5:07 PM
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NEWS & NOTES
Werenski is also on pace for 205 blocked shots, which would beat his career high by more than 70 shots. He's on pace for 121 D-Zone takeaways, which would smash his personal best of 75 set last season. He's on pace for 597 shot attempts and 261 shots, which would rank second in his career. He's also been on the ice for 56.5% of the CBJ's goals this season.
thehockeynews.comThis Three Game Road Trip Could Be Exactly What The Columbus Blue Jackets NeedWhen the Columbus Blue Jackets schedule came out for this season, all anyone could talk about was how the CBJ only had two road games in the first four weeks of the season. They were going to play 7 of the first 9 games at home, and that would be considered a good thing.
When the Columbus Blue Jackets schedule came out for this season, all anyone could talk about was how the CBJ only had two road games in the first four weeks of the season. They were going to play 7 of the first 9 games at home, and that would be considered a good thing.
And then they went 4-5 in the first 9 and people couldn't wait for them to hit the road.
Sean Romeo, former goalie for the Ohio State Men's Hockey Team from 2016-19, passed away on Saturday at the age of 31.
In a thrilling OT win over the Philadelphia Flyers last night, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had a pair of assists.
One of those assists help spring Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli on the winning breakaway.
In the process, Werenski tied one of his own records.
Per NHL PR, Werenski matched his own record of 8 assists, set in 16-17, and Ivan Provorov's 8 assists set in 23-24, for the most assists by a CBJ defenseman through the first 10 games of a season.
Soucy signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2026-27 season. This was after he joined the Blue Jackets at their training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. Now, with this news, he is available for the taking on waivers.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Announce New Player-Led Community Initiatives That Support Youth, Families And Community HeroesThe Columbus Blue Jackets have always had a strong presence in the community. From donating millions of dollars to various charity efforts to players making their marks in the Central Ohio Community, the Blue Jackets have done a tremendous job for 26 years.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have always had a strong presence in the community. From donating millions of dollars to various charity efforts to players making their marks in the Central Ohio Community, the Blue Jackets have done a tremendous job for 26 years.
In a 10-2 win over LIU, Whitelaw scored four goals, the first time since 2021 that a Bronco has scored that many goals in a single game. His four goals also tied the NCHC single-game record. Whitelaw finished with five points in total.
"There’s a wide gap between what Voronkov could be and what he actually is right now. The strapping forward is off to an extremely slow start in Columbus, getting scratched while falling out of favor amid questions about his level of commitment," Johnston wrote.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Flyers
- The Blue Jackets are 2-19-3-4 overall, and 14-13-1-2 on the road in Philadelphia.
- Columbus went 3-0-0 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has won five straight games against Philadelphia, and the last three on the road against the club.
Adam Fantilli(4), Kent Johnson(5,6-GWG), and Denton Mateychuk(3) scored the goals for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 31 Flyers shots, as the Blue Jackets escaped Philadelphia with an Overtime win on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Series History vs. Hurricanes
- The Blue Jackets are 30-33-0-5 overall, and 13-18-0-3 on the road in Carolina.
- Columbus went 1-3-0 in 2025-26.
- The home team has won nine of the last 10 meetings and 13 of the last 16 dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.
Denton Mateychuk(4) and Kent Johnson(7-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves gave up 3 goals on 27 Hurricanes shots in a 3-2 loss on Thursday night.
Damon Severson(2) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves stopped 14 of 16 Stars shots in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night.
The Blue Jackets hung tough with yet another juggernaut, but just didn't have enough to get by.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Tuesday to face the Colorado Avalanche.
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