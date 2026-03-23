The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
Points
Goals
Marchment did not fit in too well with the Kraken, though, as he had four goals and 13 points in 29 games before being traded to Columbus. That kind of offensive production is low for Marchment's standards, but he has bounced back nicely since being traded to the Blue Jackets.
In 25 games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired from Seattle, Marchment has 12 goals, 21 points, 28 hits, and a plus-13 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that Marchment has provided the Blue Jackets with a nice mixture of offense and grit since his arrival.
March 16th, 2002, started just like any other day. That night, the Columbus Blue Jackets were playing the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena, and I would be there. Little did we know how bad the day would turn out for one family though.
The Jackets would beat the Flames 3-1 that night. Geoff Sanderson scored, Cole Sillinger's dad Mike would score, and Ray Whitney would put on a show, scoring a goal and getting two assists.
Rick Bowness took over on January 13th, but Greaves' hot streak started the game before against the Utah Mammoth.
Since January 11th, Greaves is 10-0-2 with a GAA of 2.25, a SV% of .918, and has two shutouts. He's given up a total of 27 goals in 12 starts. He also made a relief appearance against Ottawa, allowing one goal on 13 shots.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' turnaround has been a great story in the NHL this season. Goaltender Jet Greaves is certainly one of the reasons for it, as the 24-year-old is having a strong 2025-26 campaign for the Metropolitan Division club.
Due to this, Greaves has now landed some big-time praise.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Hurricanes
Mason Marchment (16-PPG), Charlie Coyle (17-PPG/GWG), Danton Heinen (4), Denton Mateychuk (11), and Mathieu Olivier (13) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jet Greaves, meanwhile, played very well, stopping 27 of 28 Hurricanes shots. The win is Greaves 22nd of the year.
Series History vs. The Rangers
Isac Lundeström (4), Conor Garland (12), Boone Jenner (10), and Adam Fantilli (20-PPG-GWG,21-ENG) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 25 New York shots and picked up his 23rd win of the season.
Series History vs. The Kraken
Danton Heinen (5), Damon Severson (7), Mathieu Olivier (14-GWG), Kent Johnson (7), and Cole Sillinger (7) powered the Blue Jackets offense past the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals in 17 Kraken shots to earn his 13th win. He also has now won four straight and five of six.
Series History vs. The Islanders
Ilya Sorokin has a voodoo doll, or a vendetta against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With his shutout win against the CBJ on Sunday night, his record is 8-0-3 against Columbus. No matter what the Blue Jackets did, the puck just always seemed to find his glove.
Jet Greaves, minus the goal given up at the beginning of the game, played a pretty good game himself. He was able to settle in and stop 21 of 22 Isles shots, which included four on the three New York power plays.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Tuesday night.
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