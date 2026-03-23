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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the final stretch with a record of 34-21-11 with 79 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the Eastern Conference, and 12th in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Stats Check In - The Home StretchThe Columbus Blue Jackets hit the final stretch with a record of 34-21-11 with 79 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the Eastern Conference, and 12th in the NHL.

Points

  1. Zach Werenski - 68 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen
  2. Kirill Marchenko - 46 -6 Power Play Goals, 14 PPP
  3. Charlie Coyle - 42 - 4 Power Play Goals

Goals

  1. Kirill Marchenko - 25 - 6 GWG - 4 Straight 20-Goal Seasons. Quickest to 100 goals to start a CBJ career.
  2. Zach Werenski - 20 - T-2nd among all NHL Defensemen (23)
  3. Adam Fantilli - 19 - 9 PPP
The Blue Jackets' decision to add forward Mason Marchment has been paying off.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Made Good Move Trading For Big ForwardThe Blue Jackets' decision to add forward Mason Marchment has been paying off.

Marchment did not fit in too well with the Kraken, though, as he had four goals and 13 points in 29 games before being traded to Columbus. That kind of offensive production is low for Marchment's standards, but he has bounced back nicely since being traded to the Blue Jackets.

In 25 games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired from Seattle, Marchment has 12 goals, 21 points, 28 hits, and a plus-13 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that Marchment has provided the Blue Jackets with a nice mixture of offense and grit since his arrival. 

Have you ever wondered exactly why there is safety netting in all NHL arenas? Sadly, a lot of fans don't know that the netting is the result of a tragic accident.
thehockeynews.comRemembering Brittanie Cecil 24 Years LaterHave you ever wondered exactly why there is safety netting in all NHL arenas? Sadly, a lot of fans don't know that the netting is the result of a tragic accident.

March 16th, 2002, started just like any other day. That night, the Columbus Blue Jackets were playing the Calgary Flames at Nationwide Arena, and I would be there. Little did we know how bad the day would turn out for one family though.  

The Jackets would beat the Flames 3-1 that night. Geoff Sanderson scored, Cole Sillinger's dad Mike would score, and Ray Whitney would put on a show, scoring a goal and getting two assists.

The young goaltender is hitting his stride.
thehockeynews.comJet Greaves Hits Cruising Altitude With Hot StreakThe young goaltender is hitting his stride.

Rick Bowness took over on January 13th, but Greaves' hot streak started the game before against the Utah Mammoth. 

Since January 11th, Greaves is 10-0-2 with a GAA of 2.25, a SV% of .918, and has two shutouts. He's given up a total of 27 goals in 12 starts. He also made a relief appearance against Ottawa, allowing one goal on 13 shots. 

This Blue Jackets goalie got some praise due to his strong 2025-26 season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Breakout Goalie Gets Big PraiseThis Blue Jackets goalie got some praise due to his strong 2025-26 season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' turnaround has been a great story in the NHL this season. Goaltender Jet Greaves is certainly one of the reasons for it, as the 24-year-old is having a strong 2025-26 campaign for the Metropolitan Division club.

Due to this, Greaves has now landed some big-time praise. 

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (79 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (90 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.

Series History vs. The Hurricanes    

  • Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
  • The Home team has won seven straight and 11 of 13.
  • Columbus has won three consecutive games at Nationwide Arena and four of the past six in Ohio since Jan. 7, 2023.
  • The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past six contests (including SO goals) and 14 of the past 16 since Oct. 23, 2021.
  • The winning team has also scored four or more goals in each of the last nine at Nationwide Arena (including SD goals).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Carolina Hurricanes.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina HurricanesThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Blue Jackets record now stands at 35-21-11 with 81 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind Boston and Detroit for a wild-card spot, and two points behind the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Brush Off Hurricanes, Extend Point Streak to 10 GamesThe Blue Jackets record now stands at 35-21-11 with 81 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind Boston and Detroit for a wild-card spot, and two points behind the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metro.

Mason Marchment (16-PPG), Charlie Coyle (17-PPG/GWG), Danton Heinen (4), Denton Mateychuk (11), and Mathieu Olivier (13) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jet Greaves, meanwhile, played very well, stopping 27 of 28 Hurricanes shots. The win is Greaves 22nd of the year.   

Columbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (81 pts) vs. New York Rangers (64 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.

Series History vs. The Rangers

  • Columbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.
  • CBJ have picked up points in three of the past five home contests (2-2-1) but the Rangers have won the past three at Nationwide Arena since Feb. 8, 2025 (CBJ; 0-2-1).
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals (including SO goals) in 10 of the past 12 games overall and 14 of the last 17 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.
  • The Blue Jackets have recorded the three most recent hat tricks (MR: Adam Fantilli in a 7-3 win at NYR on Mar. 9, 2025). and penalty shot attempts (Brandon Saad, unsuccessful in 5-2 win at NYR on Feb. 26, 2017).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the New York Rangers.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York RangersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the New York Rangers.
The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 36-21-11 with 83 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 8th in the East, and 11th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place, and are tied with the Islanders in points, but have a better winning percentage.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Beat Rangers, Move Into Playoff Spot With Points In 11 Straight GamesThe Blue Jackets' record now stands at 36-21-11 with 83 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 8th in the East, and 11th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place, and are tied with the Islanders in points, but have a better winning percentage.

Isac Lundeström (4), Conor Garland (12), Boone Jenner (10), and Adam Fantilli (20-PPG-GWG,21-ENG) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 25 New York shots and picked up his 23rd win of the season.   

Columbus is 4-5-0 all-time, and 2-2-0 at home vs. Seattle.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (83 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (71 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 4-5-0 all-time, and 2-2-0 at home vs. Seattle.

Series History vs. The Kraken

  • Columbus is 4-5-0 all-time, and 2-2-0 at home vs. Seattle.
  • The home team has earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and seven of the nine all-time meetings between the clubs (5-2-2).
  • The teams split the season series for the first time in 2024-25 after Columbus swept the 2021-22 series and Seattle won both games of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 series.
  • The teams have combined for six or more goals in three of the four games played at Nationwide Arena with the winning team scoring six-plus in each of the last two at Columbus.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Seattle Kraken.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Seattle KrakenThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Seattle Kraken.
The Blue Jackets record now stands at 37-21-11 with 85 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 5th in the East, and 8th in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Get Krackin' Early, Beat Seattle To Push Points Streak To 12 GamesThe Blue Jackets record now stands at 37-21-11 with 85 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 5th in the East, and 8th in the NHL.

Danton Heinen (5), Damon Severson (7), Mathieu Olivier (14-GWG), Kent Johnson (7), and Cole Sillinger (7) powered the Blue Jackets offense past the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals in 17 Kraken shots to earn his 13th win. He also has now won four straight and five of six.   

Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. New York Islanders (83 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.

Series History vs. The Islanders

  • Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.
  • CBJ have earned points in four of the last five meetings (3-1-1) and five of the past seven since Oct. 30, 2024 (4-2-1).
  • The home team has earned points in seven consecutive games in the series (5-0-2) and in 13 of the past 16 (11-3-2).
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last 10 meetings overall, but by a single goal in three of the five most recent contests (two after regulation).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the first of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the New York Islanders and is huge.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York IslandersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the first of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the New York Islanders and is huge.
The Blue Jackets record now stands at 37-22-11 with 85 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 7th in the East, and 10th in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comIlya Sorokin Continues To Own Columbus, Shuts Out Blue Jackets To End 12 Game Points StreakThe Blue Jackets record now stands at 37-22-11 with 85 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 7th in the East, and 10th in the NHL.

Ilya Sorokin has a voodoo doll, or a vendetta against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With his shutout win against the CBJ on Sunday night, his record is 8-0-3 against Columbus. No matter what the Blue Jackets did, the puck just always seemed to find his glove. 

Jet Greaves, minus the goal given up at the beginning of the game, played a pretty good game himself. He was able to settle in and stop 21 of 22 Isles shots, which included four on the three New York power plays. 

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Tuesday night. 

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