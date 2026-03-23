The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

thehockeynews.com Blue Jackets Beat Rangers, Move Into Playoff Spot With Points In 11 Straight Games The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 36-21-11 with 83 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 8th in the East, and 11th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place, and are tied with the Islanders in points, but have a better winning percentage.