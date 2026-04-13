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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The Blue Jackets' record is 38-27-12 with 88 points. They currently sit 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also two points out of a playoff spot.
thehockeynews.comDespite The Losses, There Is One Bright Spot For Columbus During This Dark StretchThe Blue Jackets' record is 38-27-12 with 88 points. They currently sit 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also two points out of a playoff spot.

In the recent 1-6-1 slide, Jet Greaves has played in five of those games and has a record of 1-3-1. But the losses aren't his fault. In the games Greaves has played, he gave up 2.60 goals per game and had a SV% of .908. 

Why aren't the losses his fault? Because in the losses he's taken, the CBJ have scored a grand total of 6 goals. You read that right, six. That's 1.50 goals scored per game. In the two losses Elvis has taken, the Jackets are scoring two goals per game. The Blue Jackets' offense is nonexistent. 

The Blue Jackets have a clear move to make with their big winger.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Clear Move To Make With Mason MarchmentThe Blue Jackets have a clear move to make with their big winger.

While Marchment had an underwhelming tenure with the Kraken, he has certainly been a home run of an addition for the Blue Jackets. In 34 games with the Blue Jackets since the trade, he has recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, 41 hits, and a plus-17 rating. With numbers like these, Marchment has been a major addition to the Blue Jackets' roster. 

Werenski has 78 points in 70 games this season.
thehockeynews.comPain Piling Up In Columbus: Loss After Loss, Means No Norris For Zach WerenskiWerenski has 78 points in 70 games this season.

Defenseman Zach Werenski always says that individual accolades mean nothing to him, as he is a team first guy, and that's respectable. But, for a franchise that has nothing real to show for in 25 years, Werenski winning the Norris Trophy would be huge. 

Zach Werenski has 22 goals, 58 assists, and 80 points on the season.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Makes More History After Big Night In DetroitZach Werenski has 22 goals, 58 assists, and 80 points on the season.

With Werenski's two points, he set a CBJ record for the most multi-point games in a single season at 26. The record was previously held by Artemi Panarin at 25 games.

This Blue Jackets first-round pick is on the verge of hitting a new career high.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' First-Round Pick Nearing New Career HighThis Blue Jackets first-round pick is on the verge of hitting a new career high.

Sillinger is continuing to grow his game as he gets more experience and has made an impact again this campaign with the Blue Jackets. In 77 games this season with Columbus, the 6-foot forward has recorded eight goals, 25 assists, and 105 hits. Overall, he has been giving the Blue Jackets a nice mix of secondary offensive production and grit. 

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield made history last night for the Habs when he scored his 50th goal. The last player to score 50 for the Canadiens was Stephane Richer, who scored 51 goals in the 1989-90 season. It's also the 13th time in franchise history the 50-goal mark has been reached by a Canadien.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comMontreal Canadiens Forward Honors Johnny Gaudreau After Historic GameMontreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield made history last night for the Habs when he scored his 50th goal. The last player to score 50 for the Canadiens was Stephane Richer, who scored 51 goals in the 1989-90 season. It's also the 13th time in franchise history the 50-goal mark has been reached by a Canadien.&nbsp;

After the game, Caufield, who was affectionately nicknamed "Eloc" by Johnny Gaudreau when they played together at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, spoke on the impact the late Johnny Gaudreau has made in his career.

The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire this forward keeps paying off.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Continue To Benefit From This Great TradeThe Blue Jackets' decision to acquire this forward keeps paying off.

With his strong performance against the Canadiens, Coyle now has 20 goals, 58 points, and a plus-3 rating in 80 games this season. With numbers like these, he has been a fantastic addition to the Blue Jackets' roster this season

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-27-12 with 88 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also now tied with four other teams in points but sit three spots out of the wild card.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Anemic Offense No Match For Connor Hellebuyck The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-27-12 with 88 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also now tied with four other teams in points but sit three spots out of the wild card.

Ivan Provorov (9) scored the only goal for the CBJ, and Jet Greaves stopped 23 of 25 Winnipeg shots in a 2-1 regulation loss to the Jets on Saturday night. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets just can't seem to score goals anymore. Couple that with the fact that they were going up against all-world goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and that's not a recipe for success. 

Columbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (88 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.

Series History vs. The Red Wings

  • Columbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.
  • Columbus has earned points in four-straight meetings of the series vs. Detroit (3-0-1) and five of the last six (3-1-2).
  • CBJ have earned points in three consecutive road games (1-0-2) and five of the past six at Little Caesars Arena (3-1-2).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the Motor City for the first of three straight road games. This game features the Detroit Red Wings.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red WingsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are in the Motor City for the first of three straight road games. This game features the Detroit Red Wings.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 39-27-12 with 90 points. They currently sit two points out of both the wild card and third place in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Has Two Points, Shootout Winner In Big Win Against DetroitThe Blue Jackets' record is now 39-27-12 with 90 points. They currently sit two points out of both the wild card and third place in the Metro.

Danton Heinen (6), Zach Werenski (22-PPG), and Adam Fantilli scored the goals for Columbus in regulation, and Jet Greaves stopped 34 of 37 Red Wings shots to pick up a huge two points. The win is Greaves 25th win of the year and breaks a four-game losing streak for the young goalie.   

Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (90pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (104pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.

Series History vs. The Sabres 

  • Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
  • Columbus has won three-straight and four of the past five meetings. The club has also earned points in 18 of the last24 meetings in the series dating back to Mar. 28, 2017 (15-6-3).
  • CBJ have earned points in nine out of their last ten games at KeyBank Center since Mar. 31, 2019 (6-1-3).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in Western New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo SabresThe Columbus Blue Jackets are in Western New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 39-28-12 with 90 points. They currently sit four points out of a wild-card spot, but only two points out of third in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comSabres Goalie Colten Ellis Shuts Out Blue Jackets In Must Win GameThe Blue Jackets' record is now 39-28-12 with 90 points. They currently sit four points out of a wild-card spot, but only two points out of third in the Metro.

The Blue Jackets couldn't get a single puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Colten Ellis. The young goalie, playing in just his 15th NHL game, played like he had won 100's of games in the league. 

Ellis made 37 saves, including 11 while shorthanded, to blank the Blue Jackets 5-0 on Thursday night. Nothing the Blue Jackets did worked. 

Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (90 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (104 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.

Series History vs. The Canadiens

  • Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
  • CBJ have recorded points in three of the last four meetings (2-1-1) and 12 of the past 18 since Mar. 28, 2019 (9-6-3).
Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Montréal CanadiensColumbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 40-28-12 with 92 points. They currently sit two points out of third in the Metro behind Philadelphia.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Beat Canadiens To Keep Playoff Hopes AliveThe Blue Jackets' record is now 40-28-12 with 92 points. They currently sit two points out of third in the Metro behind Philadelphia.

Boone Jenner (12), Charlie Coyle (19,20-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (27-GWG), and Sean Monahan (13) powered the Blue Jackets' offense in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. 

Jet Greaves stopped 20 of 22 Montreal shots, including 4 of 5 on the power play, to pick up his 26th win of the season. 

Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (92 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (96 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.

Series History vs. The Bruins

  • Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
  • CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the penultimate regular-season game inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston BruinsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the penultimate regular-season game inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are at home for what could be the final game of the season against the Washington Capitals. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsZach WerenskiJet GreavesMontreal CanadiensNew York IslandersBoston Bruins
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