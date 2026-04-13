The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
In the recent 1-6-1 slide, Jet Greaves has played in five of those games and has a record of 1-3-1. But the losses aren't his fault. In the games Greaves has played, he gave up 2.60 goals per game and had a SV% of .908.
Why aren't the losses his fault? Because in the losses he's taken, the CBJ have scored a grand total of 6 goals. You read that right, six. That's 1.50 goals scored per game. In the two losses Elvis has taken, the Jackets are scoring two goals per game. The Blue Jackets' offense is nonexistent.
While Marchment had an underwhelming tenure with the Kraken, he has certainly been a home run of an addition for the Blue Jackets. In 34 games with the Blue Jackets since the trade, he has recorded 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points, 41 hits, and a plus-17 rating. With numbers like these, Marchment has been a major addition to the Blue Jackets' roster.
Defenseman Zach Werenski always says that individual accolades mean nothing to him, as he is a team first guy, and that's respectable. But, for a franchise that has nothing real to show for in 25 years, Werenski winning the Norris Trophy would be huge.
With Werenski's two points, he set a CBJ record for the most multi-point games in a single season at 26. The record was previously held by Artemi Panarin at 25 games.
Sillinger is continuing to grow his game as he gets more experience and has made an impact again this campaign with the Blue Jackets. In 77 games this season with Columbus, the 6-foot forward has recorded eight goals, 25 assists, and 105 hits. Overall, he has been giving the Blue Jackets a nice mix of secondary offensive production and grit.
After the game, Caufield, who was affectionately nicknamed "Eloc" by Johnny Gaudreau when they played together at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, spoke on the impact the late Johnny Gaudreau has made in his career.
With his strong performance against the Canadiens, Coyle now has 20 goals, 58 points, and a plus-3 rating in 80 games this season. With numbers like these, he has been a fantastic addition to the Blue Jackets' roster this season
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Ivan Provorov (9) scored the only goal for the CBJ, and Jet Greaves stopped 23 of 25 Winnipeg shots in a 2-1 regulation loss to the Jets on Saturday night.
The Columbus Blue Jackets just can't seem to score goals anymore. Couple that with the fact that they were going up against all-world goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and that's not a recipe for success.
Series History vs. The Red Wings
- Columbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.
- Columbus has earned points in four-straight meetings of the series vs. Detroit (3-0-1) and five of the last six (3-1-2).
- CBJ have earned points in three consecutive road games (1-0-2) and five of the past six at Little Caesars Arena (3-1-2).
Danton Heinen (6), Zach Werenski (22-PPG), and Adam Fantilli scored the goals for Columbus in regulation, and Jet Greaves stopped 34 of 37 Red Wings shots to pick up a huge two points. The win is Greaves 25th win of the year and breaks a four-game losing streak for the young goalie.
Series History vs. The Sabres
- Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
- Columbus has won three-straight and four of the past five meetings. The club has also earned points in 18 of the last24 meetings in the series dating back to Mar. 28, 2017 (15-6-3).
- CBJ have earned points in nine out of their last ten games at KeyBank Center since Mar. 31, 2019 (6-1-3).
The Blue Jackets couldn't get a single puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Colten Ellis. The young goalie, playing in just his 15th NHL game, played like he had won 100's of games in the league.
Ellis made 37 saves, including 11 while shorthanded, to blank the Blue Jackets 5-0 on Thursday night. Nothing the Blue Jackets did worked.
Series History vs. The Canadiens
- Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
- CBJ have recorded points in three of the last four meetings (2-1-1) and 12 of the past 18 since Mar. 28, 2019 (9-6-3).
Boone Jenner (12), Charlie Coyle (19,20-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (27-GWG), and Sean Monahan (13) powered the Blue Jackets' offense in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Jet Greaves stopped 20 of 22 Montreal shots, including 4 of 5 on the power play, to pick up his 26th win of the season.
Series History vs. The Bruins
- Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
- CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are at home for what could be the final game of the season against the Washington Capitals.
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