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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 23 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 23 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
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Updated at Apr 23, 2026, 13:24
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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Thursday.

The Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars won on Wednesday in NHL Stanley Cup playoff first-round action.

Three games are on the schedule for Thursday. One of the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will take their series lead after Game 3, while the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche can take a commanding lead over the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings, respectively.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Thursday.

April 23 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 3: Buffalo at Boston, Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Carolina at Ottawa, Thursday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, HBO, HBO Max)

Game 3: Colorado at Los Angeles, Thursday, April 23, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina leads 2-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (2.00/+100), Ottawa (1.83/-120)

Hurricanes Play Panthers-Style Playoff Hockey With Matthew Tkachuk In The Stands

Senators' Line Changes Yielded Better Underlying Results In Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview And How To Watch

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)

Old-Time Flyers Hockey Rocks Philadelphia: 'The Crowd Went Bananas'

- Game Blog: Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 3

Flyers, Veterans Put Penguins in 3-0 Chokehold With Savvy Performance

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.91/-110), Boston (1.91/-110)

Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Sends Sabres Big Warning After Game 2

Sabres Looking To Unlock Struggling Power Play After Game 2 Loss To Boston

The Sabres' First Home Playoff Game Absolutely Lived Up To The Hype In Win Over Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.83/-110), Montreal (2.00/+100)

'Somebody's Got To Be The Villain': Why The Lightning Believe They Can Bully Their Way To A Stanley Cup

Canadiens' Suzuki, Caufield And Slafkovsky Have To Be The Difference Makers On Friday

Nikita Kucherov Snaps 16-Game Playoff Goal Drought

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado leads 2-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.59/-170), Los Angeles (2.40/+140)

Why The 2026 Colorado Avalanche Look Ready To Break The Presidents' Trophy Curse

How Long Can Anton Forsberg Keep This Up For The Kings?

Avalanche Carry 2–0 Lead Into LA As Kings Face Must-Win Pressure In Game 3

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Dallas leads 2-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (2.10/+110), Minnesota (1.75/-133)

Hynes Confirms Zuccarello's Injury Is From Tyler Myers Elbow To The Head

Dallas Stars Game 3 Line Combinations Vs. Minnesota Wild

Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL After The First Games Of The Playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.91/-110), Utah (1.91/-110)

Watch Budding NHL Star Logan Cooley's Fiery, Flashy Playoffs As Nic Dowd Comes For Him

Old Demons Threaten Golden Knights Season Once Again

Utah Vs. Vegas Turns Personal As Mammoth Launch Jersey Exchange For Fans

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.75/-133), Anaheim (2.10/+110)

McDavid Fighting Something As Oilers Drop Game 2 To Ducks

Can Ducks Beat Oilers? Yes, If They Keep Things Simple

How Leon Draisaitl's Line Saved The Edmonton Oilers In Game 1

Leading Scorers

T-1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 2 games

T-1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games

T-1. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-1: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

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