NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 23 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Thursday.
The Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars won on Wednesday in NHL Stanley Cup playoff first-round action.
Three games are on the schedule for Thursday. One of the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will take their series lead after Game 3, while the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche can take a commanding lead over the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings, respectively.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Thursday.
April 23 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 3: Buffalo at Boston, Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Ottawa, Thursday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, HBO, HBO Max)
Game 3: Colorado at Los Angeles, Thursday, April 23, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina leads 2-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado leads 2-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Dallas leads 2-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Leading Scorers
T-1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 2 games
T-1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games
T-1. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-1: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
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