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Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Preview For Tonight's First Round

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Who Will The Columbus Blue Jackets pick #14 in tonight's NHL Draft?

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The Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to pick #14 in tonight's first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. Don Waddell is seemingly trying to trade the pick for immediate help, just like last year. In the end, very few teams are willing to part with a good player for a pick that may be years away from playing in the NHL. 

Over the last two months, THN Columbus has previewed several possible players who could be at 14, should the CBJ keep the pick. 

Click on each card below to read up on each prospect. 

The Columbus holds the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held in Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ethan Belchetz The Columbus holds the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held in Buffalo.
One scout said of Lin, “There isn’t a more skilled defender in the first round this year."
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ryan LinOne scout said of Lin, “There isn’t a more skilled defender in the first round this year."
Hemming has been compared to Aleksander Barkov.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Oscar HemmingHemming has been compared to Aleksander Barkov.
Novotný comparables are Alex Tuch and Sidney Crosby.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Adam NovotnýNovotný comparables are Alex Tuch and Sidney Crosby.
This pick might be more of a reach for Columbus, but someone will take him higher than expected.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ilya MorozovThis pick might be more of a reach for Columbus, but someone will take him higher than expected.
Klepov has been compared to Cole Perfetti, Nail Yakupov, and Evgeni Malkin.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Nikita KlepovKlepov has been compared to Cole Perfetti, Nail Yakupov, and Evgeni Malkin.
Evaluators profile Suvanto as a premium middle-six shutdown center who projects similarly to Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers or Charlie Coyle.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Oliver SuvantoEvaluators profile Suvanto as a premium middle-six shutdown center who projects similarly to Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers or Charlie Coyle.
Nordmark has been compared to Filip Forsberg and Rickard Rakell.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Marcus NordmarkNordmark has been compared to Filip Forsberg and Rickard Rakell.
Verhoeff has been compared to Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, and Noah Dobson.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Keaton VerhoeffVerhoeff has been compared to Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, and Noah Dobson.
Hermansson has been compared to Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Elton HermanssonHermansson has been compared to Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.
Hurlbert has been compared to Brock Boeser.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: J.P. HurlbertHurlbert has been compared to Brock Boeser.
Malte Gustafsson is widely compared to NHL defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Braden Schneider.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Malte GustafssonMalte Gustafsson is widely compared to NHL defensemen Kaiden Guhle and Braden Schneider.
Lawrence has been compared to Sebastian Aho, Nick Suzuki, and Dylan Larkin.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Tynan LawrenceLawrence has been compared to Sebastian Aho, Nick Suzuki, and Dylan Larkin.
Rudolph has been compared to Aaron Ekblad and Brock Faber.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Daxon RudolphRudolph has been compared to Aaron Ekblad and Brock Faber.
Piiparinen has been compared to Brock Faber, Aaron Ekblad, and Chris Tanev.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Juho PiiparinenPiiparinen has been compared to Brock Faber, Aaron Ekblad, and Chris Tanev.
Pugachyov has been compared to Lars Eller and Jack McBain.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Gleb PugachyovPugachyov has been compared to Lars Eller and Jack McBain.
Malhotra has been compared to Nick Suzuki and Anton Lundell.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Caleb MalhotraMalhotra has been compared to Nick Suzuki and Anton Lundell.
Simas Ignatavicius is mainly compared to Kevin Stenlund due to his big body and play style.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Simas IgnataviciusSimas Ignatavicius is mainly compared to Kevin Stenlund due to his big body and play style.

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.    

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