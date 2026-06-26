Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Preview For Tonight's First Round

Who Will The Columbus Blue Jackets pick #14 in tonight's NHL Draft?
The Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to pick #14 in tonight's first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. Don Waddell is seemingly trying to trade the pick for immediate help, just like last year. In the end, very few teams are willing to part with a good player for a pick that may be years away from playing in the NHL.
Over the last two months, THN Columbus has previewed several possible players who could be at 14, should the CBJ keep the pick.
Click on each card below to read up on each prospect.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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