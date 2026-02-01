The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
Charlie Coyle:
Zach Werenski had 6 goals and 13 points, Charlie Coyle had a pair of goals, and Jet Greaves ended the game with a hat trick, while also earning a shutout in a 22-0 slaughter of the LA Kings on Monday night in front of nearly no one at Nationwide Arena. Rumors are that only the Nationwide Ghost and Elmo were in attendance.
The Blue Jacket have announced that forward Miles Wood has been activated off IR and will return to the lineup tonight against the Flyers.
Wood missed the last 12 games with an injury and was sorely missed.
Denton Mateychuk was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday as well. Mateychuk missed six games after taking a very hard hit from Brandon Tanev against the Utah Mammoth back on January 11th. He also returns to the lineup tonight.
According to roommate Lance Bouma, however, being the youngest Flame to reach the 30-goal mark isn’t the only thing Monahan cracks. “He’s a funny guy and makes me laugh all the time,” Bouma said. “He’s very mature for his age, but he’s funny and has a lot of wit. Away from the rink, he opens up and is not the same guy you see every day…He has a dry sense of humor, and it's similar to Boring Sean Monahan.”
With four games to go until the Olympic break, the Jackets are fully healthy, minus Brendan Smith, who is out for the season.
In the last few games, they've gotten Erik Gudbranson, Denton Mateychuk, Miles Wood, and Mason Marchment back. All four players have either contributed to a win or been a factor in some way.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been receiving a lot of calls on veteran forward Charlie Coyle as the 2026 Trade Deadline approaches.
LeBrun noted that Coyle is one of the most sought-after pending UFAs in the league. He brings a ton of playoff experience, which would be a great addition to a playoff team.
GAME RECAPS & PREVIEWS
Series History vs. The Kings
Series History vs. The Flyers
Charlie Coyle(12), Kirill Marchenko(19), Erik Gudbranson(1), Sean Monahan(9-GWG), and Mathieu Olivier(3-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 of 27 Flyer shots to secure his 9th win of the season. Merzlikins has now won 3 of his last 4 starts.
Series History vs. The Blackhawks
Charlie Coyle(13,14,15) and Mathieu Olivier(6) scored the goal for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made a bunch of huge saves to pick up his 10th win of the season. His record now stands at 10-8-1.
Charlie Coyle has been on an absolute heater lately. With the hat trick last night, he now has 9 goals in his last 9 games, and has 5 assists to go along with that, totaling 14 points in 9 games.
Series History vs. The Blues
Isac Lundeström(2), Denton Mateychuk(9), Kent Johnson(6-PPG), Damon Severson(4-GWG), and Mason Marchment(13-ENG) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 28 of 31 St. Louis shots, including 7 power play saves to earn his 17th win of the season.
This time, it wasn't the Charlie Coyle show. In fact, it took a team effort to win in an arena that is historically a house of horrors for the CBJ. 13 different Columbus players had points on Saturday night, with Kent Johnson being the only Blue Jacket to register multiple points.
Up Next: Columbus travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Tuesday night.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.