The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Coyle reached his 200th career NHL goal during the second period, scoring on a power play tight to the net.

He emphasized that while milestones are "fun" and things to celebrate, the priority is always the "big two points" in the standings.

He noted that reaching these milestones feels much better when they come in a win, allowing him to "enjoy it a little more".

Coyle admitted he tries to "dumb it down" and treat milestone nights like any other big game to stay focused on the task at hand.

He credited his teammates for the victory, noting that the team approached the game with the "smart, tenacious" style required to beat an elite opponent.

Following wins over Dallas and Tampa Bay, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete with the league's top-tier talent.

Coyle reiterated the importance of playing a structured, "hard-nosed" game