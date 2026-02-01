Logo
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

Blue Jackets beat Lightning 8-5! Hear directly from the players who powered this season's highest scoring win.
Charlie Coyle:

  • Coyle reached his 200th career NHL goal during the second period, scoring on a power play tight to the net.
  • He emphasized that while milestones are "fun" and things to celebrate, the priority is always the "big two points" in the standings.
  • He noted that reaching these milestones feels much better when they come in a win, allowing him to "enjoy it a little more".
  • Coyle admitted he tries to "dumb it down" and treat milestone nights like any other big game to stay focused on the task at hand.
  • He credited his teammates for the victory, noting that the team approached the game with the "smart, tenacious" style required to beat an elite opponent.
  • Following wins over Dallas and Tampa Bay, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete with the league's top-tier talent.
  • Coyle reiterated the importance of playing a structured, "hard-nosed" game
  • He highlighted that when the team relies on their "will" rather than just "skill," they are able to grind out victories against high-powered teams like the Lightning.
Zach Werenski had 6 goals and 13 points, Charlie Coyle had a pair of goals, and Jet Greaves ended the game with a hat trick, while also earning a shutout in a 22-0 slaughter of the LA Kings on Monday night in front of nearly no one at Nationwide Arena. Rumors are that only the Nationwide Ghost and Elmo were in attendance.&nbsp;
Zach Werenski had 6 goals and 13 points, Charlie Coyle had a pair of goals, and Jet Greaves ended the game with a hat trick, while also earning a shutout in a 22-0 slaughter of the LA Kings on Monday night in front of nearly no one at Nationwide Arena. Rumors are that only the Nationwide Ghost and Elmo were in attendance. 

The Blue Jacket have announced that forward Miles Wood has been activated off IR and will return to the lineup tonight against the Flyers.&nbsp;
The Blue Jacket have announced that forward Miles Wood has been activated off IR and will return to the lineup tonight against the Flyers. 

Wood missed the last 12 games with an injury and was sorely missed.  

Denton Mateychuk was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday as well. Mateychuk missed six games after taking a very hard hit from Brandon Tanev against the Utah Mammoth back on January 11th. He also returns to the lineup tonight. 

Monahan's Dull Facade Doesn't Match the Man. but He Does Display a Little 'Captain Serious'
According to roommate Lance Bouma, however, being the youngest Flame to reach the 30-goal mark isn’t the only thing Monahan cracks. “He’s a funny guy and makes me laugh all the time,” Bouma said. “He’s very mature for his age, but he’s funny and has a lot of wit. Away from the rink, he opens up and is not the same guy you see every day…He has a dry sense of humor, and it's similar to Boring Sean Monahan.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets injury situation has gotten better over the last few days.
With four games to go until the Olympic break, the Jackets are fully healthy, minus Brendan Smith, who is out for the season. 

In the last few games, they've gotten Erik Gudbranson, Denton Mateychuk, Miles Wood, and Mason Marchment back. All four players have either contributed to a win or been a factor in some way. 

Veteran forward Charlie Coyle's playoff streak and playoff experience spark intense trade speculation as the deadline looms. Will Columbus cash in?
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been receiving a lot of calls on veteran forward Charlie Coyle as the 2026 Trade Deadline approaches.

LeBrun noted that Coyle is one of the most sought-after pending UFAs in the league. He brings a ton of playoff experience, which would be a great addition to a playoff team.

GAME RECAPS & PREVIEWS

Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
Series History vs. The Kings

  • Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-0-2 in the last 6 at home and have earned points in 8 of 9 home games against the Kings.
  • The last 5 home games against the Kings have gone to OT, and the CBJ are 3-2 in those games.
  • Columbus has killed off 25 of 28 Kings' man advantages.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the fourth game of a five-game home stand to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 PM.
Columbus is 29-19-3-4 all-time, and 17-6-2-2 at home vs. Philly.
Series History vs. The Flyers

  • Columbus is 29-19-3-4 all-time, and 17-6-2-2 at home vs. Philly.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-1-1 in the last 6 against the Flyers.
  • Columbus has killed 14 of the last 16 Flyer power plays at NWA, and 16 of the 17 overall.
Projected Lineup&nbsp;**Lines Subject to Change
The Columbus Blue Jackets' record now sits at 25-20-7 with 57 points.
Charlie Coyle(12), Kirill Marchenko(19), Erik Gudbranson(1), Sean Monahan(9-GWG), and Mathieu Olivier(3-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 of 27 Flyer shots to secure his 9th win of the season. Merzlikins has now won 3 of his last 4 starts.   

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are on the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 PM.
Series History vs. The Blackhawks

  • Columbus is 42-46-2-13 all-time, and 20-25-1-5 on the road in Chicago.
  • The Blue Jackets are 6-0-1 in the last 7 games of the series and have won 5-straight overall.
  • The CBJ won both games against the Blackhawks last season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 PM.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' record now sits at 26-20-7 with 59 points. They're now 4th in the Metro.
Charlie Coyle(13,14,15) and Mathieu Olivier(6) scored the goal for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made a bunch of huge saves to pick up his 10th win of the season. His record now stands at 10-8-1. 

Charlie Coyle has been on an absolute heater lately. With the hat trick last night, he now has 9 goals in his last 9 games, and has 5 assists to go along with that, totaling 14 points in 9 games. 

Columbus is 38-50-3-5 all-time, and 13-31-1-3 on the road in St. Louis.
Series History vs. The Blues

  • Columbus is 38-50-3-5 all-time, and 13-31-1-3 on the road in St. Louis.
  • The Blue Jackets are 5-0 in the last 5 against the Blues. They're also 3-2-1 in the last six games in St. Louis.
  • The CBJ beat St. Louis on November 1st, 2025, by a score of 3-2.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets record now stands at 27-20-7 with 61 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 15th in the league.
Isac Lundeström(2), Denton Mateychuk(9), Kent Johnson(6-PPG), Damon Severson(4-GWG), and Mason Marchment(13-ENG) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 28 of 31 St. Louis shots, including 7 power play saves to earn his 17th win of the season. 

This time, it wasn't the Charlie Coyle show. In fact, it took a team effort to win in an arena that is historically a house of horrors for the CBJ. 13 different Columbus players had points on Saturday night, with Kent Johnson being the only Blue Jacket to register multiple points. 

Up Next: Columbus travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Tuesday night. 

