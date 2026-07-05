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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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According to reports late Tuesday night, Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;defenseman Zach Werenski turned down a trade that would've sent the reigning Norris winner to the Dallas Stars.
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Zach Werenski Turns Down Dallas Stars, Prefers To Stay EastAccording to reports late Tuesday night, Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;defenseman Zach Werenski turned down a trade that would've sent the reigning Norris winner to the Dallas Stars.

According to reports late Tuesday night, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski turned down a trade that would've sent the reigning Norris winner to the Dallas Stars.

Darren Dreger reported that his preference is to stay in the East. No, It's not Werenski's job to get a good return from the other teams, but this isn't a good look. 

Elliotte Friedman also confirmed that the team he nixed the trade to was the Dallas Stars, and Thomas Harley was the player to be sent to the CBJ. The trade was agreed to on Monday, but vetoed on Tuesday night. 

According to reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;will be hiring long-time coach and former Columbus Chill head coach Don Granato.&nbsp;The news first reported Wednesday morning by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets To Hire Former Columbus Chill Head CoachAccording to reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;will be hiring long-time coach and former Columbus Chill head coach Don Granato.&nbsp;The news first reported Wednesday morning by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.

According to reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be hiring long-time coach and former Columbus Chill head coach Don Granato. The news first reported Wednesday morning by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.

Granato's last NHL job was with the Buffalo Sabres, where he spent 3+ years as head coach, which ended in 2024. Before that, he was an asst. in Buffalo and Chicago. 

Reports are out that Werenski will only accept a trade to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Trade Scenario: Tampa Bay LightningReports are out that Werenski will only accept a trade to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Moser is signed to a 8 year, $54,000,000 contract with a cap hit of $6,750,000 per season, which runs through 2034. He has no trade protection next season, then a full NMC for two years, and then it's modified for the final five years of the deal. 

Moser tied his career high with 7 goals and totaled 29 points last season. 

This Pacific Division club is continuing to be connected to Mason Marchment with the start of free agency just about here.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' Mason Marchment Linked To Pacific ClubThis Pacific Division club is continuing to be connected to Mason Marchment with the start of free agency just about here.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named the Sharks as a potential favorite to land Marchment due to his late father, Bryan Marchment, playing there. 

Marchment signed with the Sharks on July 1st. 

With Kirill Marchenko unlikely to extend in Columbus, let us take a crack at a trade scenario.
thehockeynews.comKirill Marchenko Trade Scenario #1: Montréal CanadiensWith Kirill Marchenko unlikely to extend in Columbus, let us take a crack at a trade scenario.

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a familiar situation: Yet another superstar who wants out. This one is a little odd since Marchenko hasn't even reached UFA yet. 

That being said, it's time to start looking at possible trade scenarios involving teams that could be interested in Kirill Marchenko. 

GM Don Waddell said he was caught off guard by the "news" that ESPN's Kevin Weekes dropped on the world at the NHL Draft. Reports are that the Montréal Canadiens are hot after Marchenko, and have even made an offer already. 

Bartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward.&nbsp; The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.&nbsp;&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets To Sign Forward Ryan LombergBartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward.&nbsp; The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Bartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward. The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.  

Copley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Goalie Pheonix CopleyCopley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goalie Pheonix Copley to a one-year deal today. The deal is an $850K cap hit.

Per Don Waddell, “Pheonix is a proven NHL goaltender who brings a strong work ethic, valuable experience and dependable depth to our organization,” said Waddell. “He is a great fit for our club, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”

Bezeau is undrafted out of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Riley Bezeau To One Year DealBezeau is undrafted out of Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Riley Bezeau to a one-year, two-way deal for the upcoming season. 

Don Waddell says via a press release, “Riley is a physical and hard-working forward that competes every shift,” said Waddell. “He has earned his opportunity, and we look forward to seeing his further growth in the Blue Jackets organization.”

Elliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Lose Boone Jenner To Division RivalElliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.

Elliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Sign Owen SillingerThe Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Don Waddell said via a press release, “Owen is a smart, dependable, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic every day,” said Waddell. “We are pleased to bring him back and look forward to him continuing to provide valuable depth and experience to our organization.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a couple signings on Wednesday.
thehockeynews.com2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Free Agency: Day 1 RecapThe Columbus Blue Jackets made a couple signings on Wednesday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets went into Day 1 of NHL Free Agency with a ton of uncertainty. But the black cloud hanging over the franchise revolved around Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko and whether they would be traded anytime soon.   

Werenski has two years left on his current contract.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Remains Committed To The Columbus Blue Jackets, Now They Need To Commit To HimWerenski has two years left on his current contract.

The saga surrounding Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is over... For now.   

Don Waddell announced during his presser today that the CBJ are extending defenseman Erik Gudbranson, and will make an official announcement later today.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Erik GudbransonDon Waddell announced during his presser today that the CBJ are extending defenseman Erik Gudbranson, and will make an official announcement later today.&nbsp;

Don Waddell announced during his presser today that the CBJ are extending defenseman Erik Gudbranson, and will make an official announcement later today. 

A report from an online Swedish site,&nbsp;SwedenHerald.com, has disappointing news regarding a Columbus Blue Jackets forward.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Blue Jackets Forward Tears Achilles TendonA report from an online Swedish site,&nbsp;SwedenHerald.com, has disappointing news regarding a Columbus Blue Jackets forward.&nbsp;

A report from an online Swedish site, SwedenHerald.com, has disappointing news regarding a Columbus Blue Jackets forward.   

The Philadelphia Flyers may have just set the market for the 2023 draft class that includes Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard, and Leo Carlsson.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comDid The Philadelphia Flyers Just Make Adam Fantilli A Rich Man?The Philadelphia Flyers may have just set the market for the 2023 draft class that includes Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard, and Leo Carlsson.&nbsp;

The Flyers announced today that they submitted an offer sheet to the Ducks Leo Carlsson. The offer sheet is valued at $18 million per season. If he's worth that much, how much is Connor Bedard worth? Or better yet, what does this mean for Adam Fantilli?

Matīss Kivlenieks - August 26, 1996-July 4, 2021
thehockeynews.comMatīss Kivlenieks Passed Away Five Years Ago Today, And Will Always Be RememberedMatīss Kivlenieks - August 26, 1996-July 4, 2021

The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost two players and a fan since 2000, simply tragic for a young franchise. But five years ago, the July 4th holiday in Columbus took a terrible turn when, on July 5th, the worst happened to a promising young goalie named Matiss Kivlenieks

These former Blue Jackets are still free agents at this point in the off-season.
thehockeynews.com4 Ex-Blue Jackets Are Among The NHL's Top Free Agents LeftThese former Blue Jackets are still free agents at this point in the off-season.

NHL free agency may have slowed down now that July 1 has passed, but there are still a good number of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who have not signed with teams. A decent number of them are former Columbus Blue Jackets players, as Patrik Laine, Nick Blankenburg, James van Riemsdyk, and Danton Heinen have all not landed new deals yet. 

Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.     

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Columbus Blue JacketsZach WerenskiDon WaddellPhiladelphia FlyersLeo CarlssonKirill Marchenko
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