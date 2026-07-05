The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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News & Notes
According to reports late Tuesday night, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski turned down a trade that would've sent the reigning Norris winner to the Dallas Stars.
Darren Dreger reported that his preference is to stay in the East. No, It's not Werenski's job to get a good return from the other teams, but this isn't a good look.
Elliotte Friedman also confirmed that the team he nixed the trade to was the Dallas Stars, and Thomas Harley was the player to be sent to the CBJ. The trade was agreed to on Monday, but vetoed on Tuesday night.
According to reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be hiring long-time coach and former Columbus Chill head coach Don Granato. The news first reported Wednesday morning by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.
Granato's last NHL job was with the Buffalo Sabres, where he spent 3+ years as head coach, which ended in 2024. Before that, he was an asst. in Buffalo and Chicago.
Moser is signed to a 8 year, $54,000,000 contract with a cap hit of $6,750,000 per season, which runs through 2034. He has no trade protection next season, then a full NMC for two years, and then it's modified for the final five years of the deal.
Moser tied his career high with 7 goals and totaled 29 points last season.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named the Sharks as a potential favorite to land Marchment due to his late father, Bryan Marchment, playing there.
Marchment signed with the Sharks on July 1st.
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a familiar situation: Yet another superstar who wants out. This one is a little odd since Marchenko hasn't even reached UFA yet.
That being said, it's time to start looking at possible trade scenarios involving teams that could be interested in Kirill Marchenko.
GM Don Waddell said he was caught off guard by the "news" that ESPN's Kevin Weekes dropped on the world at the NHL Draft. Reports are that the Montréal Canadiens are hot after Marchenko, and have even made an offer already.
Bartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward. The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goalie Pheonix Copley to a one-year deal today. The deal is an $850K cap hit.
Per Don Waddell, “Pheonix is a proven NHL goaltender who brings a strong work ethic, valuable experience and dependable depth to our organization,” said Waddell. “He is a great fit for our club, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Riley Bezeau to a one-year, two-way deal for the upcoming season.
Don Waddell says via a press release, “Riley is a physical and hard-working forward that competes every shift,” said Waddell. “He has earned his opportunity, and we look forward to seeing his further growth in the Blue Jackets organization.”
Elliotte Friedman has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner has signed with the Washington Capitals. The deal is a four-year, $23 million contract.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that theyve signed Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
Don Waddell said via a press release, “Owen is a smart, dependable, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic every day,” said Waddell. “We are pleased to bring him back and look forward to him continuing to provide valuable depth and experience to our organization.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets went into Day 1 of NHL Free Agency with a ton of uncertainty. But the black cloud hanging over the franchise revolved around Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko and whether they would be traded anytime soon.
Don Waddell announced during his presser today that the CBJ are extending defenseman Erik Gudbranson, and will make an official announcement later today.
A report from an online Swedish site, SwedenHerald.com, has disappointing news regarding a Columbus Blue Jackets forward.
The Flyers announced today that they submitted an offer sheet to the Ducks Leo Carlsson. The offer sheet is valued at $18 million per season. If he's worth that much, how much is Connor Bedard worth? Or better yet, what does this mean for Adam Fantilli?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost two players and a fan since 2000, simply tragic for a young franchise. But five years ago, the July 4th holiday in Columbus took a terrible turn when, on July 5th, the worst happened to a promising young goalie named Matiss Kivlenieks
NHL free agency may have slowed down now that July 1 has passed, but there are still a good number of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who have not signed with teams. A decent number of them are former Columbus Blue Jackets players, as Patrik Laine, Nick Blankenburg, James van Riemsdyk, and Danton Heinen have all not landed new deals yet.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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