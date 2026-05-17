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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

This Blue Jackets prospect has the potential to break out next season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Skilled Prospect Is Prime Breakout CandidateThis Blue Jackets prospect has the potential to break out next season.

Del Bel Belluz had another strong season this year with the Monsters, as he scored 22 goals and recorded new AHL career highs with 36 assists and 58 points in 55 games. This is after he had 27 goals, 26 assists, and 53 points in 61 games for the Monsters during the 2024-25 season. 

Coyle missed the playoffs for the first time in his career this past season.
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Blue Jackets Close To Signing Charlie CoyleCoyle missed the playoffs for the first time in his career this past season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Charlie Coyle to a 6-year, $36 million dollar contract. 

Coyle was just signed to a 6-year, $36 million dollar contract.
thehockeynews.comWhat Bringing Back Charlie Coyle Means To The Columbus Blue JacketsCoyle was just signed to a 6-year, $36 million dollar contract.

Well, for one, they're bringing back a 14-year NHL vet with 1032 NHL games under his belt. Coyle, who spent was brought to the Cannon City via a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in the summer of 2025, put up 58 points last season, and played some of the best hockey of his career. The guy oozed leadership from the minute he got here. 

The tournament will run from May 15th to May 31st.
thehockeynews.comThe IIHF World Championships Featuring The Columbus Blue Jackets: How To WatchThe tournament will run from May 15th to May 31st.

Mathieu Olivier is playing for the United States in what is his first international games. Meanwhile, Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk will be playing for the heavy favorite Canadian team. 

Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk suited up for Canada in game one of the IIHF World Championships.
thehockeynews.comJet Greaves Gets His First International Win, Canada Beats Sweden At World ChampionshipsJet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk suited up for Canada in game one of the IIHF World Championships.

Greaves would give up a third goal in the period when Sweden tied the game at three. The second period was not good for the young goalie, but he would rebound in the third to pick up the win for Canada

POSSIBLE FREE AGENTS

The Blue Jackets should consider targeting Darren Raddysh if he hits the free-agent market this summer.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Potential Free-Agent Target In Lightning StarThe Blue Jackets should consider targeting Darren Raddysh if he hits the free-agent market this summer.

When looking at the players who can become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on July 1, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh stands out as a fascinating potential target. However, if he hits the market, the Blue Jackets would need to offer him a pretty expensive deal if they hoped to land him. 

Olivier Bjorkstrand is coming off a five-year deal he signed with Columbus back in 2021.
thehockeynews.com2026 Columbus Blue Jackets Potential Free Agent Targets: Oliver BjorkstrandOlivier Bjorkstrand is coming off a five-year deal he signed with Columbus back in 2021.

Bjorkstrand played 80 games for the Lightning this season and totaled just 32 points. With an average ice time of 13:38, it was the lowest since the 18-19 season, when he was still in Columbus. Bjorkstrand playing 80 games is significant after suffering a serious injury in the playoffs last season. His 32 points in 25-26 were the lowest of his career since the 18-19 season. 

Should the Blue Jackets consider targeting John Carlson this offseason?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets 2026 Potential Free-Agent Targets: John CarlsonShould the Blue Jackets consider targeting John Carlson this offseason?

Carlson was shockingly traded by the Washington Capitals to the Ducks at the trade deadline after 17 years in DC. It felt like he would be a career Capital, but now that his time in Washington is over, it is fair to wonder if he could decide to test the market and see what kind of offers he could get in free agency instead of re-signing with the Ducks.

Should the Blue Jackets look to sign Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In Oilers DefenderShould the Blue Jackets look to sign Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy?

If the Blue Jackets want to add a steady defensive defenseman who can jump up in the top four, Edmonton Oilers blueliner Connor Murphy stands out as an interesting potential option for them. 

POTENTIAL DRAFT PICKS

This pick might be more of a reach for Columbus, but someone will take him higher than expected.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ilya MorozovThis pick might be more of a reach for Columbus, but someone will take him higher than expected.

Target: Ilya Morozov - Moskva, RUS

Height/Weight: 6'3'' - 200 lbs. 

Current Team: Miami Univ. (Ohio) - NCAA

Position: Left Shot Forward 

2025-26 Stats: 8g-12a-20 pts in 36 games. 

Previous Experience: 2025-26 - Tri-City Storm - USHL - 22 points in 59 games. 

THN Ranking: 26th - Kennedy, 28th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 10th overall in North America - 6th overall forward in N.A.

Klepov has been compared to Cole Perfetti, Nail Yakupov, and Evgeni Malkin.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Nikita KlepovKlepov has been compared to Cole Perfetti, Nail Yakupov, and Evgeni Malkin.

Target: Nikita Klepov - Deerfield Beach, FL, USA

Height/Weight: 6'0'' - 180 lbs. 

2026 Team: Michigan State University - NCAA

Position: Left Shot Forward 

2025-26 Stats With Saginaw Spirit: 37g-60a-97 pts in 67 games. Eddie Powers Trophy winner for most points in OHL, and OHL Rookie of the year. 

Previous Experience: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

THN Ranking: 25th - Kennedy, 33rd - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall in North America - 4th overall forward in N.A.

Evaluators profile Suvanto as a premium middle-six shutdown center who projects similarly to Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers or Charlie Coyle.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Oliver SuvantoEvaluators profile Suvanto as a premium middle-six shutdown center who projects similarly to Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers or Charlie Coyle.

Target: Oliver Suvanto - Turku, FIN

Height/Weight: 6'2.75'' - 207 lbs. 

2026 Team:  Tappara - LIIGA - Finland 

Position: Left Shot Center

2025-26 Stats With Tappara: 2g-9a-11 pts in 48 games. 

THN Ranking: 22nd - Kennedy, 18th- Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall in North America - 4th overall forward in N.A.

Nordmark has been compared to Filip Forsberg and Rickard Rakell.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Marcus NordmarkNordmark has been compared to Filip Forsberg and Rickard Rakell.

Target: Marcus Nordmark - Stockholm, Sweden

Height/Weight: 6'1.5'' - 180 lbs. 

2026 Team: Djurgårdens IF - SHL - Sweden

Position: Left Shot Wing

2025-26 Stats With Djurgårdens IF U20: 14g-24a-38 pts in 38 games. He was also called up to play for Djurgårdens IF for 8 games and had 1 point. 

THN Ranking: 16th - Kennedy, 29th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall for international skaters 

Verhoeff has been compared to Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, and Noah Dobson.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Keaton VerhoeffVerhoeff has been compared to Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, and Noah Dobson.

Target: Keaton Verhoeff - Fort Saskatchewan, AB, CAN

Height/Weight: 6'3.5'' - 208 lbs. 

2026 Team: Univ. of North Dakota - NCAA

Position: Right Shot Defenseman

2025-26 Stats With Univ. of North Dakota: 6g-14a-20 pts in 36 games. He was also the Captain for U18 Team Canada at the World Juniors and played in the U20 World Juniors. 

THN Ranking: 1st - Kennedy, 7th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 4th overall for North American skaters. 

Hermansson has been compared to Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Elton HermanssonHermansson has been compared to Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.

Target: Elton Hermansson - Örnsköldsvik, SWE

Height/Weight: 6'1' - 181 lbs. 

2026 Team:  MoDo Hockey - Hockey Allsvenskan - Sweden

Position: Right Shot Forward

2025-26 Stats With MoDo Hockey: 11g-10a-21 pts in 38 games. He also played 18 games of international play and had 33 points. 

THN Ranking: 12th - Kennedy, 14th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 5th overall for international skaters

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.  

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