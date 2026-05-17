The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
Del Bel Belluz had another strong season this year with the Monsters, as he scored 22 goals and recorded new AHL career highs with 36 assists and 58 points in 55 games. This is after he had 27 goals, 26 assists, and 53 points in 61 games for the Monsters during the 2024-25 season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Charlie Coyle to a 6-year, $36 million dollar contract.
Well, for one, they're bringing back a 14-year NHL vet with 1032 NHL games under his belt. Coyle, who spent was brought to the Cannon City via a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in the summer of 2025, put up 58 points last season, and played some of the best hockey of his career. The guy oozed leadership from the minute he got here.
Mathieu Olivier is playing for the United States in what is his first international games. Meanwhile, Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk will be playing for the heavy favorite Canadian team.
Greaves would give up a third goal in the period when Sweden tied the game at three. The second period was not good for the young goalie, but he would rebound in the third to pick up the win for Canada
POSSIBLE FREE AGENTS
When looking at the players who can become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on July 1, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh stands out as a fascinating potential target. However, if he hits the market, the Blue Jackets would need to offer him a pretty expensive deal if they hoped to land him.
Bjorkstrand played 80 games for the Lightning this season and totaled just 32 points. With an average ice time of 13:38, it was the lowest since the 18-19 season, when he was still in Columbus. Bjorkstrand playing 80 games is significant after suffering a serious injury in the playoffs last season. His 32 points in 25-26 were the lowest of his career since the 18-19 season.
Carlson was shockingly traded by the Washington Capitals to the Ducks at the trade deadline after 17 years in DC. It felt like he would be a career Capital, but now that his time in Washington is over, it is fair to wonder if he could decide to test the market and see what kind of offers he could get in free agency instead of re-signing with the Ducks.
If the Blue Jackets want to add a steady defensive defenseman who can jump up in the top four, Edmonton Oilers blueliner Connor Murphy stands out as an interesting potential option for them.
POTENTIAL DRAFT PICKS
Height/Weight: 6'3'' - 200 lbs.
Current Team: Miami Univ. (Ohio) - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats: 8g-12a-20 pts in 36 games.
Previous Experience: 2025-26 - Tri-City Storm - USHL - 22 points in 59 games.
THN Ranking: 26th - Kennedy, 28th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 10th overall in North America - 6th overall forward in N.A.
Height/Weight: 6'0'' - 180 lbs.
2026 Team: Michigan State University - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Saginaw Spirit: 37g-60a-97 pts in 67 games. Eddie Powers Trophy winner for most points in OHL, and OHL Rookie of the year.
Previous Experience: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
THN Ranking: 25th - Kennedy, 33rd - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall in North America - 4th overall forward in N.A.
Height/Weight: 6'2.75'' - 207 lbs.
2026 Team: Tappara - LIIGA - Finland
Position: Left Shot Center
2025-26 Stats With Tappara: 2g-9a-11 pts in 48 games.
THN Ranking: 22nd - Kennedy, 18th- Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall in North America - 4th overall forward in N.A.
Target: Marcus Nordmark - Stockholm, Sweden
Height/Weight: 6'1.5'' - 180 lbs.
2026 Team: Djurgårdens IF - SHL - Sweden
Position: Left Shot Wing
2025-26 Stats With Djurgårdens IF U20: 14g-24a-38 pts in 38 games. He was also called up to play for Djurgårdens IF for 8 games and had 1 point.
THN Ranking: 16th - Kennedy, 29th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 8th overall for international skaters
Target: Keaton Verhoeff - Fort Saskatchewan, AB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'3.5'' - 208 lbs.
2026 Team: Univ. of North Dakota - NCAA
Position: Right Shot Defenseman
2025-26 Stats With Univ. of North Dakota: 6g-14a-20 pts in 36 games. He was also the Captain for U18 Team Canada at the World Juniors and played in the U20 World Juniors.
THN Ranking: 1st - Kennedy, 7th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 4th overall for North American skaters.
Target: Elton Hermansson - Örnsköldsvik, SWE
Height/Weight: 6'1' - 181 lbs.
2026 Team: MoDo Hockey - Hockey Allsvenskan - Sweden
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With MoDo Hockey: 11g-10a-21 pts in 38 games. He also played 18 games of international play and had 33 points.
THN Ranking: 12th - Kennedy, 14th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: 5th overall for international skaters
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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