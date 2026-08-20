Vancouver Canucks 2026-27 Player Preview: Victor Mancini

A preview of Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini’s 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini.
Mancini’s 2025-2026 Season
Mancini was traded to Vancouver from the New York Rangers in 2025 along with Filip Chytil and a draft pick in exchange for JT Miller. Since then, he has played significant time in both Vancouver and Abbotsford, including helping to secure a Calder Cup championship.
In 2025-26, Mancini played 33 games and recorded 12 points in the AHL. He also played 24 games in the NHL, recording three assists. Mancini earned a two-year extension, signed this March, and is developing into a full-time NHL player.
Mancini’s 2025-26 Letter Grade
For his efforts in the 2025–26 season, The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Mancini a C grade. With Manny Malhotra becoming Vancouver's new head coach, we may see more of Mancini's skills next year.
Mancini’s 2026-27 Predictions
Mancini has both time and room to continue developing his game. His game can be described as NHL-ready, just not 100% established. At just 24, Mancini has a bright future.
Following last season, Mancini could be looking at a total of five to 10 points in the NHL. He will be in and out of the lineup and might even see time in the AHL. Mancini will most likely see time on the third pair and could even get some penalty-kill minutes.
Mancini's goal for next year should be to establish himself as a full-time NHLer. He is ready to take on a bigger role, but needs to show it. Overall, he has the potential to surprise this season.
Bold prediction: Mancini scores his first career game-winning goal at the NHL level.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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