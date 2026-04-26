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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 26 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 26 Schedule

Andre Leal
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Andre Leal
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Updated at Apr 26, 2026, 14:01
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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Sunday's NHL action.

The Carolina Hurricanes became the first team to advance past the first round of the playoffs after completing the sweep against the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild completed a comeback in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars and won in overtime to tie the series at 2-2. And the Pittsburgh Penguins avoided the sweep, besting the Philadelphia Flyers in Saturday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.

Four games are on the menu for Sunday. The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to complete the sweep in their series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will want to even their series.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Sunday.

April 26 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Buffalo at Boston, Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)

Game 4: Colorado at Los Angeles, Sunday, April 22, 4:30 p.m. (SN360, SNP, SNW, TVAS2, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. (SNO, SNE, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: Edmonton at Anaheim, Sunday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS2, ESPN)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

- 'That's A Five-Gamer': Fans React To Greig Sucker Punch, Senators And Hurricanes' Nasty Battle

'Everyone Had Their Hand In It': Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Sean Walker, Rod Brind'Amour On First Round Sweep

Senators’ Offence Never Gets On Track As Hurricanes Complete Sweep

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-1

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (1.70/-143), Philadelphia (2.18/+118)

Hot And Cold NHL Rookies In The Playoffs: Martone On Fire, Bruins And Penguins Youngsters Cold

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 2-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.91/-110), Boston (1.91/-110)

Bruins Make Two Shocking Lineup Changes For Game 4

Sabres Must Seize Golden Opportunity In Game 4 vs. Bruins

Bruins Can't Keep Squandering Jeremy Swayman's Excellent Play

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 2-1

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.87/-115), Montreal (1.95/-105)

'Guys Like Having Him Around' — Why The Lightning Decided To Bring Victor Hedman To Montreal

'I Think I Got It' — Overtime Hero Lane Hutson Told Teammates He Was Going To Score

Dach’s Redemption Leads Canadiens To Important Win

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado leads 3-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.59/-170), Los Angeles (2.40/+140)

Are the Avalanche Still the Stanley Cup Favorite? Latest Odds Tell the Story

Josh Manson Injury Raises Serious Questions

'Some Guys Can Play Better': Why The Kings' Top Line Must Be Broken Up For Game 4

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (1.72/-139), Minnesota (2.15/+115)

Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

'He's The Future Of This Team': Behind Wallstedt's Phenomenal Performance In Game 4

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Utah leads 2-1

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.87/-115), Utah (1.95/-105)

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Lawson Crouse’s Two Goals Lift Mammoth Past Golden Knights in Game 3

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 2-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.72/-139), Anaheim (2.15/+115)

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

What's Been the Ducks Secret to Shutting Down McDavid?

Takeaways from the Ducks 7-4 Win over the Oilers in Game 3, Ducks Lead Series 2-1

Leading Scorers

T-1: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games

T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games

T-3: Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 6 points, 3 games

T-3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 6 points, 3 games

T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 6 points, 4 games

T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 6 points, 4 games

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