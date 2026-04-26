NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 26 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Sunday's NHL action.
The Carolina Hurricanes became the first team to advance past the first round of the playoffs after completing the sweep against the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild completed a comeback in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars and won in overtime to tie the series at 2-2. And the Pittsburgh Penguins avoided the sweep, besting the Philadelphia Flyers in Saturday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.
Four games are on the menu for Sunday. The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to complete the sweep in their series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will want to even their series.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Sunday.
April 26 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Buffalo at Boston, Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)
Game 4: Colorado at Los Angeles, Sunday, April 22, 4:30 p.m. (SN360, SNP, SNW, TVAS2, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. (SNO, SNE, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
Game 4: Edmonton at Anaheim, Sunday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS2, ESPN)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-1
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 2-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado leads 3-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Utah leads 2-1
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 2-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Leading Scorers
T-1: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games
T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games
T-3: Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 6 points, 3 games
T-3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 6 points, 3 games
T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 6 points, 4 games
T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 6 points, 4 games
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