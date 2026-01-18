The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

"We asked them to compete and we did. We competed. We played very well."

"The coach’s job is to give them the structure, give them the details. Their job is to come and compete."

"Clearly the penalty kill is the one that set us back, so we’ll work on that. We can fix that."

When asked about his return to coaching: "I love it. I just love it. That's why I came back. That's what I missed the most."

"The most thing I missed was the interaction with the players. I love that part of coaching, working with the players and talking to the players and helping them get better."

"That's the Boone Jenner I remember coaching against for a long time. You know he's going to lead the way that way."

On Jenner's playing style: "I’m glad I’m coaching him because he’s a hard guy to play against because he doesn’t quit."

"I got after them because I hate playing slow. I hate playing slow."

"You can’t play fast if you’re hanging onto the puck. That puck’s got to move."

When asked about KJ's game "He deserved those minutes. He played hard. He’s not the biggest guy, but he competed."

"There’s a lot of players here I don’t know very well, and the only way I’m going to get to learn about them is to watch that from behind the bench."