The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Multiple players have been chomped on by the injury bug in the last few weeks. Below are the players who missed some time, or recently came back from IR.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired Head Coach Dean Evason and Steve McCarthy today the club just announced.
They also announced the hiring of veteran head coach Rick Bowness. Bowness most recently coached the Winnipeg Jets from 2022-24 and had a record of 98-57-9 record (.625 pct.) in 164 games. He also coached the Dallas Stars to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.
Since the trade, he has two goals and an assist for three points in six games and averages 12:12 time on ice per game. Which is nearly two minutes per than what he was getting in Columbus.
The Blue Jackets have announced that they've added Dysin Mayo on Emergency recall today. The recall is due to Denton Mateychuk's injury he suffered against the Mammoth.
Rick Bowness – Head Coach
Cleveland Monsters forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been named an AHL All-Star for the second straight season. He'll represent the North Division at the AHL All-Star Classic being held at Rockford, IL’s BMO Center, home of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, from February 10-11.
Elvis Merzlikins
In the two games since Rick Bowness has taken over, Voronkov has been pushed down to the third line in favor of Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger. Cole Sillinger has been on the top line, while Johnson was moved up to the second, and it's worked out so far.
When the puck went in the net, I just let out a loud "OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH", scaring my pet birds half to death, and chasing the cats out of the living room. Lucky for me, I had a DVR and could rewind it and watch again. I must've watched that goal 500 times that night. Had there been social media at that time, it would've imploded.
Mikael Pyyhtiä(1), Charlie Coyle(7-PPG), and Dmitri Voronkov(16-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves in a rare Blue Jackets win. The win halts a four-game winless streak and salvages the four-game road trip.
Series History vs. The Flames
Dante Fabbro(3), Charlie Coyle(8,9-ENG), Zach Werenski(17-PPG), and Boone Jenner(8-GWG) powered the CBJ offense, and Jet Greaves made 29 saves to beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
The Rick Bowness era has begun with a win.
Series History vs. The Canucks
Charlie Coyle(10-PPG), Kirill Marchenko(17), Zach Werenski(18-PPG), and Kent Johnson(5) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzļikins played well in a 4-1 CBJ win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. The win was Merzļikins first since a December 4th win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Tuesday to play the Ottawa Senators.
