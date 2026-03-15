Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets cover image

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
1h
featured
253Members·3,190Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The Blue Jackets would ultimately fall to the Mammoth in overtime by a score of 5-4.
thehockeynews.comRelive The Double Gordie Howe Hat Trick From A Wild Saturday Night Game Against UtahThe Blue Jackets would ultimately fall to the Mammoth in overtime by a score of 5-4.

But the fun stuff happened when both Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier fought a Mammoth. Severson ended up fighting Alexander Kerfoot, and Mathieu Olivier rag-dolled veteran Ian Cole. 

Severson, after his fight was over, skated off and pumped up the rabid Nationwide Arena crowd. Meanwhile, Mathieu Olivier was still punching Cole and tossing him around the ice, whipping the fans inside Nationwide into more of a frenzy. 

This marked the first time in CBJ history that there were two Blue Jackets players who recorded Gordie Howe Hat Tricks in the same game. Both Severson and Olivier both had a goal, an assist, and a fight. 

Voronkov was taken 114th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
thehockeynews.comWhere In The World Is Dmitri Voronkov?Voronkov was taken 114th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

His fans will point out that since Bowness was hired, his ice time has dropped, which is true, but he seemed to have earned the demotion with his lack of production. It's also been pointed out that he can't seem to play with the pace that Bowness likes, and that's not a recipe for success for the young, hulking Russian. 

The Blue Jackets' decision to bring in Conor Garland from the Canucks has the potential to be an excellent move.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' Trade For Ex-Canucks Forward Is A Great MoveThe Blue Jackets' decision to bring in Conor Garland from the Canucks has the potential to be an excellent move.

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a notable move this past week, as they acquired forward Conor Garland from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. This was after Garland was heavily linked to the Blue Jackets during trade deadline week.   

The Blue Jackets were reportedly one of the teams that targeted Bobby McMann before the Maple Leafs traded him to the Kraken.
thehockeynews.comReport: Blue Jackets Targeted Former Maple Leafs ForwardThe Blue Jackets were reportedly one of the teams that targeted Bobby McMann before the Maple Leafs traded him to the Kraken.

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Blue Jackets were one of the teams in on Bobby McMann before the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Seattle Kraken on deadline day. "The Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets were among the teams in the mix for McMann before he was dealt to the Kraken," Pagnotta wrote.  

The Blue Jackets have some contract extension candidates to keep an eye on.
thehockeynews.com4 Blue Jackets Contract Extension Candidates To Watch The Blue Jackets have some contract extension candidates to keep an eye on.

Mason Marchment, LW/RW

The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken earlier this season has paid off in a big way. In 22 games with the Blue Jackets since the trade, he has recorded 11 goals, 19 points, and a plus-11 rating. 

The fit between the Blue Jackets and Marchment has been excellent. Thus, the Blue Jackets should work hard to extend him. 

Elliotte Friedman appeared on The Fan Hockey Show and gave an update on the UFA's Columbus has this summer.
thehockeynews.comInsider Elliotte Friedman Gives Update On Blue Jacket UFA'sElliotte Friedman appeared on The Fan Hockey Show and gave an update on the UFA's Columbus has this summer.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared on The Fan Hockey Show yesterday and gave an update on the Columbus Blue Jackets free agency situation. 

He noted that he heard that some of the players wanted to know if new HC Rick Bowness was staying and wanted more information, and some clarity on that situation.

Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz is showing plenty of promise in the AHL this season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Skilled Prospect Is Shining In AHLBlue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz is showing plenty of promise in the AHL this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz had a solid season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Cleveland Monsters in 2024-25. After posting nine goals and 31 points in 58 games with Cleveland in 2023-24, the 6-foot-1 forward had 27 goals and 53 points in 61 games for the Monsters last season.

This Blue Jackets prospect has been ranked among the best in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets First-Rounder Makes Top Prospects ListThis Blue Jackets prospect has been ranked among the best in the NHL.

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back home to take on the&nbsp;Los Angeles Kings&nbsp;at 4 PM.&nbsp;&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (73 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (64 pts) Game PreviewThe&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back home to take on the&nbsp;Los Angeles Kings&nbsp;at 4 PM.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Series History vs. The Kings

  • Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-0-2 in the last 6 at home and have earned points in 8 of 9 home games against the Kings.
  • The last 5 home games against the Kings have gone to OT, and the CBJ are 3-2 in those games.
  • Columbus has killed off 25 of 28 Kings' man advantages.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles KingsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-10 with 74 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Montreal for the first wild card.
thehockeynews.comJackets Erase Kings Two-Goal First Period Lead, But Fall To Kings In OTThe Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-10 with 74 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Montreal for the first wild card.

Conor Garland (8,9), Denton Mateychuk (10), and Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG) provided the offense for Columbus, while Jet Greaves could only stop 26 of 31 Kings shots, including 6 special teams saves in a 5-4 OT loss to Los Angeles on Monday Afternoon. 

Even though the CBJ started the game with a 4-minute power play when Mason Marchment was hit with a high stick off the opening faceoff, the Kings would be up 2-0 after the first 14:48 of the game. 

Columbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (74 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (82 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.

Series History vs. The Lightning

  • Columbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.
  • The Blue Jackets are 8-14 against the Lightning since 2020-21.
  • The CBJ have beaten Tampa both times this season by a combined score of 11-7.
  • Tampa Bay has won nine consecutive home meetings in the regular season (CBJ; 0-8-1) since a 3-1 CBJ win on Mar. 30, 2021.
The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay LightningThe Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets record now sits at 33-21-10 with 76 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also two points out of the first wild, 3 points out of the second wild card, and 3 points out of third in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comConor Garland’s Two Goals Help Blue Jackets End Nine‑Game Drought In TampaThe Blue Jackets record now sits at 33-21-10 with 76 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also two points out of the first wild, 3 points out of the second wild card, and 3 points out of third in the Metro.

Ivan Provorov (8th), Conor Garland (10, 11-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG-GWG), and Dante Fabbro (5-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus in a 5-2 upset win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins didn't get a lot of work in this game due to the defensive game played by the CBJ, but he made 16 saves on 18 Bolts shots.   

Columbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (76 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (67 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida.

Series History vs. The Panthers    

  • Columbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida
  • Columbus has collected points in the past three meetings since Mar. 20, 2025 (1-0-2).
  • The teams have combined for seven-plus goals in nine of the last 14 meetings since Jan. 15, 2022.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida PanthersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 33-21-11 with 77 points. They're 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the league. They're also just one point behind Boston for the second wild card, two points behind Detroit for the first wild card, and also two points behind the New York Islanders.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Fall To Panthers In OT, Push Points Streak To 8 GamesThe Blue Jackets' record now sits at 33-21-11 with 77 points. They're 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the league. They're also just one point behind Boston for the second wild card, two points behind Detroit for the first wild card, and also two points behind the New York Islanders.

The story of this game was goaltending. On both sides of the ice, Elvis Merzlikins and Sergei Bobrovsky both played very well. But it was Bobrovsky, it typical fashion, who would steal the show. For some reason, when he plays Columbus, he plays with pure hatred towards his former team. His record is now 15-2-1 against his former team.

Columbus is 30-19-3-4 all-time, and 12-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (77 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (73 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 30-19-3-4 all-time, and 12-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia FlyersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record is not 34-21-11 with 79 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also one point out of a wild card spot and two points out of third in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Beat Flyers In A Shootout, Improve Points Streak To Nine GamesThe Blue Jackets' record is not 34-21-11 with 79 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also one point out of a wild card spot and two points out of third in the Metro.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsBlue JacketsCBJNHLThe Hockey News
Latest News
1