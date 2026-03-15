The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
But the fun stuff happened when both Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier fought a Mammoth. Severson ended up fighting Alexander Kerfoot, and Mathieu Olivier rag-dolled veteran Ian Cole.
Severson, after his fight was over, skated off and pumped up the rabid Nationwide Arena crowd. Meanwhile, Mathieu Olivier was still punching Cole and tossing him around the ice, whipping the fans inside Nationwide into more of a frenzy.
This marked the first time in CBJ history that there were two Blue Jackets players who recorded Gordie Howe Hat Tricks in the same game. Both Severson and Olivier both had a goal, an assist, and a fight.
His fans will point out that since Bowness was hired, his ice time has dropped, which is true, but he seemed to have earned the demotion with his lack of production. It's also been pointed out that he can't seem to play with the pace that Bowness likes, and that's not a recipe for success for the young, hulking Russian.
The Columbus Blue Jackets made a notable move this past week, as they acquired forward Conor Garland from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. This was after Garland was heavily linked to the Blue Jackets during trade deadline week.
According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Blue Jackets were one of the teams in on Bobby McMann before the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Seattle Kraken on deadline day. "The Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets were among the teams in the mix for McMann before he was dealt to the Kraken," Pagnotta wrote.
The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken earlier this season has paid off in a big way. In 22 games with the Blue Jackets since the trade, he has recorded 11 goals, 19 points, and a plus-11 rating.
The fit between the Blue Jackets and Marchment has been excellent. Thus, the Blue Jackets should work hard to extend him.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared on The Fan Hockey Show yesterday and gave an update on the Columbus Blue Jackets free agency situation.
He noted that he heard that some of the players wanted to know if new HC Rick Bowness was staying and wanted more information, and some clarity on that situation.
Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz had a solid season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Cleveland Monsters in 2024-25. After posting nine goals and 31 points in 58 games with Cleveland in 2023-24, the 6-foot-1 forward had 27 goals and 53 points in 61 games for the Monsters last season.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Kings
Conor Garland (8,9), Denton Mateychuk (10), and Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG) provided the offense for Columbus, while Jet Greaves could only stop 26 of 31 Kings shots, including 6 special teams saves in a 5-4 OT loss to Los Angeles on Monday Afternoon.
Even though the CBJ started the game with a 4-minute power play when Mason Marchment was hit with a high stick off the opening faceoff, the Kings would be up 2-0 after the first 14:48 of the game.
Series History vs. The Lightning
Ivan Provorov (8th), Conor Garland (10, 11-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG-GWG), and Dante Fabbro (5-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus in a 5-2 upset win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins didn't get a lot of work in this game due to the defensive game played by the CBJ, but he made 16 saves on 18 Bolts shots.
Series History vs. The Panthers
The story of this game was goaltending. On both sides of the ice, Elvis Merzlikins and Sergei Bobrovsky both played very well. But it was Bobrovsky, it typical fashion, who would steal the show. For some reason, when he plays Columbus, he plays with pure hatred towards his former team. His record is now 15-2-1 against his former team.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
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