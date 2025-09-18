Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2025-26 Season Preview

The Drakkar have incurred major losses after back-to-back years as contenders. Will they stick around and remain competitive, or is a greater descent looming?

Goalies

New Ottawa Senators fourth round pick Lucas Beckman will return as the team's starter following a breakout season, netting a .914 save percentage over 52 games with the Drakkar last year. He was able to elevate his game in the playoffs, too, sporting a .922 over 11 games. Beckman quickly has become one of the QMJHL's and Canada's top goalie prospects and should both look for goalie of the year considerations as well as a potential inclusion on Team Canada's World Juniors squad.

Backing him up is rookie Justin Gigeure, who helped lead his QCHL team, the Sainte-Foy Dynamiques, to a championship with a .913 over 13 games.

The hanging note is the backup situation as Beckman should be bound to continue his ascension to junior hockey stardom.

Rating: A

Defense

The team's blueline will remain a point of strength, boasting NHL prospects in Anaheim's Alexis Mathieu (5 in 59) and Seattle Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier (46 in 59), however the latter will miss some time with an undisclosed injury to start the year.

Outside of them, Evan Bellamy (7 in 22) is still slated to return for his overage season following a near half a point per game playoff campaign, with five (1+4) points through 11 games.

Not to mention the returns of Mattias Gilbert (13 in 64), Samuel Brunet (13 in 59) and Drew Allison (5 in 35), the latter of whom could be poised for a break-through.

Missing Bernier will be tough, but once he's back, the Drakkar should boast one of the best d-corps in the league.

Rating: A

Forwards

The Drakkar have some solid pieces up front, but have taken a step back with some major departures.

Samuel Boisvert (31 in 38), Justin Gendron (37 in 56) and Louis-Charles Plourde (64 in 64) are all slated to return, so I'd imagine one of them gets dropped as they're currently over the limit with Bellamy.

Alexis Michaud (40 in 52) also returns as a main piece.

Apart from those four, there's a lot of question marks.

They brought on imports Jacopo De Luca, Gleb Semenov and Filip Vlk, all of whom should be solid pieces.

Furthermore, the team has brought on 2009-born players Declan Wotton and Liam Armit.

All together, it's a major work in progress up front.

Rating: C

Verdict

The Drakkar took some serious losses in their forward group. Should they choose to continue to contender, they'll need players to step up and or prowl for players to fill in.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Team previews

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Cape Breton Eagles

Charlottetown Islanders

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Drummondville Voltigeurs

Gatineau Olympiques

Halifax Mooseheads

Moncton Wildcats

Newfoundland Regiment

Quebec Remparts

Rimouski Océanic

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Saint John Sea Dogs

Shawinigan Cataractes

Sherbrooke Phoenix

Val-d'Or Foreurs

Victoriaville Tigres

Read more

Former WJC Star Feldbergs Leaves Sherbrooke For USHL

Ex-Voltigeurs Goaltender Charrois Signs In USHL For Overage Season

Wildcats Sign Defenseman Virgilio From OHL

Villeneuve, Steiner, Lacelle Among First Named To QMJHL Prospects Game Rosters

Halifax To Host 2026 QMJHL Draft