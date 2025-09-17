Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2025-26 Season Preview

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada last season were a fun and young, offensive team that could easily run up the score against poor teams, but lacked the poise and discipline against top teams.

Now that the growing pains are over, the Armada have decided that 2025-26 will be their full swing at a championship, adding many pieces as they search for the franchise's first QMJHL title in their 15th anniversary.

Goalies

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada added two goaltenders, both of whom shall have no problem locking down the crease.

Nashville Predators prospect Jakub Milota was acquired via trade from the Cape Breton Eagles, after posting a .903 save percentage over 38 games, and a .940 over four games in the playoffs.

Behind him, the Armada picked up Montreal Canadiens goalie prospect Arseni Radkov, who carried a .918 save percentage in the MHL while playing a very composed and positional game, which in theory should translate well to North America.

All-in-all, this makes for one of the best tandems in the league.

However, I do wonder if the team moves on from Radkov or Milota mid-season should they find the opportunity to add another import up front as it doesn't make much sense to waste two import slots on goaltending when hopefully only one will play on a given night.

Rating: A+

Defense

Defensively, the team is high-end as well.

Xavier VIlleneuve looks to be the league's premier defensive prospect, coming off of a 62-point sophomore season. He could very well break the 80-point threshold and get selected Top 10 in the 2026 NHL draft.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Flyers 2024 second rounder Spencer Gill will look to break through after a down 35-point season. Gill had previously hit the 46-point mark in his draft year. Perhaps next to Villeneuve, Gill could surpass 50.

The team also brought back Theo Lemieux for his overage season, after his second 32-point season. Next to him could be 2026 NHL draft eligible Bo Damphousse (9 in 54), son of NHL legend Vincent. Damphousse is a former second round pick by the Armada, and has shown flashes.

Meanwhile Olivier Filaj (8 in 41), Alexandre Carbonneau (7 in 63) and Zackary Plamondon (9 in 53) will have to fight for icetime on the bottom pair.

My sole hesitation, albeit minor, is that the team could use another top four defenseman, especially on the right side. Apart from that, the Armada boast one of the league's top bluelines.

Rating: A

Forwards

Up front, the Armada have tons of decisions, however all of them are good. What to do when you have too much talent?

Starting off, there's the three-headed hydra in 2025 NHL draft picks, St. Louis Blues first rounder Justin Carbonneau (89 in 62), Pittsburgh Penguins first rounder Bill Zonnon (83 in 64) and Vegas Golden Knights third rounder Mateo Nobert (67 in 57).

The core three is also supported by overagers Vincent Collard (52 in 64) and Mael Lavigne (49 in 63), who all bring Memorial Cup experience from last year, with Vincent Desjardins (81 in 64) returning for one more season before heading off early to the NCAA.

The bottom six is loaded as well.

Matt Gosselin is coming off of a 40-point season, meanwhile Olivier Lemieux (28 in 64), Brayden Besner (13 in 28) and Rafael Cloutier (11 in 29) scored just under the half a point-per-game rate last season.

FIlling out the roster are 2026 NHL draft prospect Torkel Jennersjo, who had 19 points (12+7) over 50 games in the USHL, with Dubuque, with Olivier Metcalfe (12 in 47).

This forward group is just flat out dominant.

Rating: A+

Verdict

The Armada should be the top dogs in the QMJHL, boasting a best-in-class roster. What's scary is imagining if this team could get better, by further beefing up the bottom six and adding another RD.

