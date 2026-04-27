NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 27 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as two games are set for Monday's NHL action.
The Tampa Bay Lightning tied up their series, the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks extended their leads, and the Colorado Avalanche became the second team to advance past the first round in Sunday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.
Monday will provide a double header, consisting of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5, as well as the Utah Mammoth hosting the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Monday.
April 27 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 5: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Monday, April 27, 7 p.m. (SN, SN360, TVAS, ESPN)
Game 4: Vegas at Utah, Monday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. (SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-1
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 3-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado, 5 Los Angeles 1
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Utah leads 2-1
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 3-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Leading Scorers
1: Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 4 games
T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 7 points, 4 games
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