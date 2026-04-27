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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 27 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 27 Schedule

Andre Leal
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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as two games are set for Monday's NHL action.

The Tampa Bay Lightning tied up their series, the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks extended their leads, and the Colorado Avalanche became the second team to advance past the first round in Sunday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.

Monday will provide a double header, consisting of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5, as well as the Utah Mammoth hosting the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4. 

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Monday.

April 27 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 5: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Monday, April 27, 7 p.m. (SN, SN360, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 4: Vegas at Utah, Monday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. (SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Stars Of The Series: Hurricanes Sweep Senators

Alexander Nikishin Diagnosed With Concussion

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-1

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: odds on BetMGM: Philadelphia (2.15/+115), Pittsburgh (1.72/-139)

Flyers Set to Bench Matvei Michkov; Rick Tocchet Explains

Has Stuart Skinner Played His Last Game For The Pittsburgh Penguins?

Penguins' Sidney Crosby And Kris Letang Proved They Aren't Done Yet Vs. Flyers

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 3-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.57/-175), Boston (2.45/+145)

'He's Allowed To Be Angry': Fans React To Swayman's Outburst, Bruins' 6-1 Loss To Sabres

Sabres Annihilate Bruins In Boston, Take 3-1 Series Lead

Alex Lyon Saves The Buffalo Sabres In The Crease

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.45/+145), Tampa Bay (1.56/-179)

'The Straw That Stirs Our Drink' — Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel Emerges As Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite

'I Hate That Kind Of Stuff': Habs Enforcer Blasts Ottawa's Ridly Greig For Sucker Punch

'Guys Like Having Him Around' — Why The Lightning Decided To Bring Victor Hedman To Montreal

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado, 5 Los Angeles 1

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

MacKinnon Powers Avalanche Past Kings as Colorado Completes Sweep

How Kopitar Went From The Slovenian Kid to The Greatest King Ever

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.10/+110), Dallas (1.75/-133)

- Stars Face Mounting Pressure At Even Strength As Wild Continue To Dominate Play

'He's The Future Of This Team': Behind Wallstedt's Phenomenal Performance In Game 4

Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Utah leads 2-1

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.85/-118), Utah (1.98/-102)

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Utah Mammoth Are No Longer a Cute Story — They’re a Real Threat

Golden Knights Shaking Things Up Ahead of Important Game 4 vs Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 3-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.57/-175), Anaheim (2.45/+145)

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Leading Scorers

1: Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 4 games

T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 7 points, 4 games

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