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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 30 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 30 Schedule

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We have our first confirmed second-round matchup of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here are the updates, game times for Thursday and more in this latest tracker.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes will face off in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The Flyers eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, confirming the first series of Round 2.

The Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, pushed their opponents to the brink of elimination.

Two games are on the docket for Thursday.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the NHL playoffs and the schedule for Thursday.

April 30 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 6: Dallas at Minnesota, Thursday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

Game 6: Edmonton at Anaheim, Thursday, April 30, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia wins 4-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Flyers Embrace Underdog Role As They Eye Hurricanes: 'I Used To Love When Someone Doubts You'

Penguins Eliminated In First Round By Flyers In Game 6 OT

After Benching, Matvei Michkov Delivers Flyers Another Clutch Moment

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 3-2

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.87/-115), Boston (1.95/-105)

Bruins Use 'Neighbor Connection' To Spoil The Sabres' Party In Buffalo

Sabres 'Had Chances' In OT Loss To Bruins, Ostlund Out 'A Period Of Time'

Bruins Stars Call On Fans For Game 6 Energy

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 3-2

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.87/-115), Montreal (1.95/-105)

Canadiens Steal Home-Ice Back And Push Tampa To The Brink Of Elimination

Dominic James Scores First Career Playoff Goal

'The Straw That Stirs Our Drink' — Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel Emerges As Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina Hurricanes To Face Philadelphia Flyers In Second Round

One Battle After Another: Brady Tkachuk Addresses Distraction-Filled Season

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Wedgewood's Response To Vezina Snub Is Simple: Win The Stanley Cup

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Minnesota leads 3-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (2.05/+105), Minnesota (1.80/-125)

Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Wild's Franchise Playoff Goals Record

Stars' Even-Strength Struggles Hit Historic Lows With Season On Brink Entering Game 6

Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Vegas leads 3-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.85/-118), Utah (1.98/-102)

Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found His Game At The 'Perfect Time'

Mammoth Collapse Late As Vegas Wins In Double Overtime

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 3-2

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.78/-128), Anaheim (2.05/+105)

The Oilers' Game 5 Answer Was Not Connor McDavid

Adjustments The Ducks Will Look To Counter To Avoid Game 7

Oilers Threw A Curve Ball: Connor McDavid 'Never Close' To Missing Game 5

Leading Scorers

T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 9 points, 5 games

T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 5 games

T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games

T-3: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games

T-3: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 8 points, 5 games

T-3: Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 8 points, 5 games

T-3. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 5 games

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