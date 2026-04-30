NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 30 Schedule

We have our first confirmed second-round matchup of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here are the updates, game times for Thursday and more in this latest tracker.
The Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes will face off in the second round of the NHL playoffs.
The Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, pushed their opponents to the brink of elimination.
Two games are on the docket for Thursday.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the NHL playoffs and the schedule for Thursday.
April 30 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 6: Dallas at Minnesota, Thursday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNE, SN360, TVAS)
Game 6: Edmonton at Anaheim, Thursday, April 30, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS)
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia wins 4-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 3-2
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 3-2
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Minnesota leads 3-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Vegas leads 3-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 3-2
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4
Leading Scorers
T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 9 points, 5 games
T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 5 games
T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games
T-3: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games
T-3: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 8 points, 5 games
T-3: Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 8 points, 5 games
T-3. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 5 games
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