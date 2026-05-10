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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 10 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 10 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Hurricanes ended another series already. The Canadiens and Sabres will battle for the series lead on Sunday, while the Golden Knights will try to take a 3-1 lead. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Carolina Hurricanes have been unstoppable through three weeks of NHL playoff action.

They've already eliminated two teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers after Saturday night's overtime-winner by Jackson Blake.

The Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the playoffs as the Minnesota Wild won Game 3 in commanding fashion.

Two games are on Sunday's schedule, as the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens need a series leader.

Michael Traikos, Katie Gaus and Ryan Kennedy discuss the Vegas and Anaheim series.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Sunday.

May 10 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 3: Buffalo at Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Vegas at Anaheim, Sunday, May 10, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

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Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Twice As Sweep: Jackson Blake's Overtime Heroics Sends Hurricanes To Eastern Conference Final

Key Flyers Forwards Reportedly Played Through Significant Injuries

'This Year Just Feels Different': Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Logan Stankoven, Sean Walker, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Sweep

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (2.00/+100), Montreal (1.83/-120)

Alex Newhook's Playoff Performance A Point Of Pride For Newfoundland And Labrador

Thompson's Frustration Showing After Faux Pas In Game 2 Loss

Canadiens' Dobes Is No Battlin' Billy, But He Can Handle Himself

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 2-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.83/-120), Minnesota (2.00/+100)

Quinn Hughes Sets Franchise Record, Brock Faber Matches It In Wild 5-1 Win

Avalanche Must Resist Panic And Stick With Scott Wedgewood

Wild Respond With Five-Goal Outburst To Stun Avalanche In Game 3

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas leads 2-1

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.85/-118), Anaheim (1.98/-102)

Marner's Playoff Success Brings Out The Trolls

Takeaways From The Ducks' 6-2 Loss To The Golden Knights

Why Is Golden Knights' Mitch Marner Suddenly A Playoff Performer?

Leading Scorers

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 9 games

T-2. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 9 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 8 games

4. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games 

T-5. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 11 points, 9 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 11 points, 6 games

T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games

T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 11 points, 8 games

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