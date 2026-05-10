NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 10 Schedule

The Hurricanes ended another series already. The Canadiens and Sabres will battle for the series lead on Sunday, while the Golden Knights will try to take a 3-1 lead. Here's your NHL playoff update.
They've already eliminated two teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers after Saturday night's overtime-winner by Jackson Blake.
The Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the playoffs as the Minnesota Wild won Game 3 in commanding fashion.
Two games are on Sunday's schedule, as the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens need a series leader.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Sunday.
May 10 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 3: Buffalo at Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Vegas at Anaheim, Sunday, May 10, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 2-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas leads 2-1
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Leading Scorers
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 9 games
T-2. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 9 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 8 games
4. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games
T-5. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 11 points, 9 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 11 points, 6 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 11 points, 8 games
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