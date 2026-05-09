NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 9 Schedule

The Golden Knights and Canadiens won on Friday, while the Hurricanes could complete the sweep on Saturday, and the Avalanche could take a commanding lead. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens got some big performances from players during Friday's NHL playoff action.
Mitch Marner scored a natural hat trick to help Vegas take a 2-1 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks. Alex Newhook, meanwhile, scored twice to help the Canadiens tie their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Carolina Hurricanes could win their second series in three weeks on Saturday. They have a 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Saturday.
May 9 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Carolina at Philadelphia, Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Colorado at Minnesota, Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN1, CBC, OMNI, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 3-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.53/-190), Philadelphia (2.55/+155)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 2-0
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas leads 2-1
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 9 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 11 points, 9 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 10 points, 6 games
T-5. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 8 games
T-5. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games
T-5. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games
T-5. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games
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