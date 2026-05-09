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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 9 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 9 Schedule

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The Golden Knights and Canadiens won on Friday, while the Hurricanes could complete the sweep on Saturday, and the Avalanche could take a commanding lead. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens got some big performances from players during Friday's NHL playoff action.

Mitch Marner scored a natural hat trick to help Vegas take a 2-1 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks. Alex Newhook, meanwhile, scored twice to help the Canadiens tie their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Carolina Hurricanes could win their second series in three weeks on Saturday. They have a 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers.

In Minnesota, the Colorado Avalanche will try to push the Wild to the brink of elimination.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Saturday.

May 9 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Carolina at Philadelphia, Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Colorado at Minnesota, Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN1, CBC, OMNI, TVAS)

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Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina leads 3-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.53/-190), Philadelphia (2.55/+155)

'Still A Long Road Ahead': Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 3 Win

'This Is A Do Or Die Game': Tocchet Sees Familiar Path As Flyers Try To Extend Series

Longtime Power-Play Woes Keep Philadelphia Flyers Buried

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (2.05/+105), Montreal (1.80/-125)

Alex Newhook's Playoff Performance A Point Of Pride For Newfoundland And Labrador

Canadiens Get Big Win In Game 2, Even Series

Should The Rest Of Canada Be Cheering For The Habs To Win The Stanley Cup?

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 2-0

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.75/-133), Minnesota (2.10/+110)

- 'A Kick In The Ass': How Ross Colton Forced His Way Back In

Wild's Jonas Brodin Remains Out For Game 3, Joel Eriksson Ek Is Questionable

Colorado Leads 2-0 Heading To St. Paul As Fans Eye Tickets For Games 3 And 4

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas leads 2-1

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.85/-118), Anaheim (1.98/-102)

Marner 'Brings The Passion' In Blowout Win As Golden Knights Take 2-1 Series Lead

Takeaways From The Ducks' 6-2 Loss To The Golden Knights

Social Media Reacts To Mitch Marner's First Career NHL Playoff Hat Trick

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 9 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 11 points, 9 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 10 points, 6 games

T-5. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 8 games

T-5. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games

T-5. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games

T-5. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 9 games

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