NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 24 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Friday's NHL action.
The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes took commanding playoff series leads on Thursday, while the Buffalo Sabres got an important win on the road.
Three games are on the schedule for Friday's NHL action, and all of them will see a squad take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. And the Utah Mammoth will host their first Stanley Cup playoff game ever.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Friday.
April 24 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)
Game 3: Vegas at Utah, Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Edmonton at Anaheim, Friday, April 24, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina leads 3-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 2-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado leads 3-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Dallas leads 2-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Leading Scorers
T-1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 3 games
T-1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games
T-1. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-1: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-1: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 5 points, 3 games
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