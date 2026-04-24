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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 24 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 24 Schedule

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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Friday's NHL action.

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes took commanding playoff series leads on Thursday, while the Buffalo Sabres got an important win on the road.

Three games are on the schedule for Friday's NHL action, and all of them will see a squad take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. And the Utah Mammoth will host their first Stanley Cup playoff game ever.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Friday.  

April 24 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Game 3: Vegas at Utah, Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)

Game 3: Edmonton at Anaheim, Friday, April 24, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina leads 3-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.91/-110), Ottawa (1.91/-110)

Ottawa Senators' Best Defenseman Leaves Game 3 Following A Headshot And A Shot Block

'We're Feeling Good': Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 3 Win

Senators Lose Game 3 (And Jake Sanderson), Now On Brink Of Being Swept By Carolina

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)

Old-Time Flyers Hockey Rocks Philadelphia: 'The Crowd Went Bananas'

Penguins' Strong Start Goes Sideways As Flyers Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead

Dan Vladar Injury Update: Flyers Goalie 'Feels Better'

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 2-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.95/-105), Boston (1.87/-115)

Should Colton Parayko Regret Declining A Trade To The Buffalo Sabres?

Boston's One Major Error Cost Them Game 3

The Sabres' First Home Playoff Game Absolutely Lived Up To The Hype In Win Over Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.83/-110), Montreal (2.00/+100)

'Somebody's Got To Be The Villain': Why The Lightning Believe They Can Bully Their Way To A Stanley Cup

Canadiens: Time For A Big Dose Of Experience?

Lightning Set For Game 3 In Montreal As Series Shifts To Bell Centre

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado leads 3-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.59/-170), Los Angeles (2.40/+140)

Colorado Surges In Game 3 Win

Kings Fall Into 3-0 Hole In Game 3 Loss To Avalanche, Face Elimination

Why The 2026 Colorado Avalanche Look Ready To Break The Presidents' Trophy Curse

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Dallas leads 2-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (2.10/+110), Minnesota (1.75/-133)

NHL's Top Power-Play Scorer Strikes Again In The Clutch

Wild Let Special Teams Slip And The Series Is Slipping With It

Stars Break Wild Hearts in Double OT Thriller

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.91/-110), Utah (1.91/-110)

Carter Hart's Early Post-Season Success With The Golden Knights Is A Product Of Familiarity With John Tortorella

Utah Vs. Vegas Turns Personal As Mammoth Launch Jersey Exchange For Fans

Which Three Knights Need To Step Up In Salt Lake City?

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.75/-133), Anaheim (2.10/+110)

The Anaheim Ducks Solve Oilers' Connor McDavid – For Now

Joel Quenneville's Cheeky Lineup Adjustment Pays Off

- Kris Knoblauch Offers Injury Updates On McDavid, Dickinson And Henrique

Leading Scorers

T-1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 3 games

T-1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games

T-1. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-1: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-1: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-1: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 5 points, 3 games

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