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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 29 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 29 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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Here are the latest updates on the Stanley Cup playoffs and Wednesday's schedule of NHL action.

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers kept their playoff campaigns alive on Tuesday.

They beat the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, respectively, to force a Game 6 later this week.

Three NHL games are on the schedule for Wednesday, but only one series can end, and that's between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Wednesday.

April 29 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 5: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 6: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360)

Game 5: Utah at Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)

Flyers' Alex Bump Bumps Matvei Michkov, Earns Praise From Tocchet In Loss

3 Takeaways: Behind Strong Defensive Effort, Penguins Take Game 5 Against Flyers And Climb Back Into Series

Rick Tocchet Open To More Lineup Changes For Flyers' Game 6

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 3-2

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.87/-115), Boston (1.95/-105)

Overtime Pasta! Bruins Superstar Scores OT Winner, Extends B's Season

Swayman's Outburst On Bruins Teammates Was Overdue: 'Nobody Should Be OK With What's Going On'

This Amazing Sabres Move Just Keeps Getting Better

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.56/-179), Montreal (2.45/+145)

Lightning's Booming Hit On Canadiens' Slafkovsky Could Flip The Series

Put Away The Whistles! Questionable Penalties Decide Outcome In Canadiens' Game 4 Loss

'The Straw That Stirs Our Drink' — Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel Emerges As Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Stars Of The Series: Hurricanes Sweep Senators

Alexander Nikishin Diagnosed With Concussion

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

MacKinnon Powers Avalanche Past Kings as Colorado Completes Sweep

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Minnesota leads 3-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (2.00/+100), Minnesota (1.83/-120)

Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Wild's Franchise Playoff Goals Record

Stars' Even-Strength Struggles Hit Historic Lows With Season On Brink Entering Game 6

Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Utah (2.40/+140), Vegas (1.59/-169)

Cassidy Comments On Golden Knights Departure: 'I Would Have Liked To See It Through'

Andre Tourigny Sends Strong Message After Mammoth's Toughest Loss Yet

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 3-2

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.78/-128), Anaheim (2.05/+105)

Oilers Threw A Curve Ball: Connor McDavid "Never Close" To Missing Game 5

Takeaways From The Ducks 4-1 Loss To The Oilers In Game 5, Ducks Lead Series 3-2

Leading Scorers

T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 9 points, 5 games

T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 5 games

T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games

T-3. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 5 games

T-3: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games

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