NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 29 Schedule

Here are the latest updates on the Stanley Cup playoffs and Wednesday's schedule of NHL action.
Three NHL games are on the schedule for Wednesday, but only one series can end, and that's between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Wednesday.
April 29 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 5: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360)
Game 5: Utah at Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 3-2
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Minnesota leads 3-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 3-2
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4
Leading Scorers
T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 9 points, 5 games
T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 5 games
T-3. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games
T-3. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 5 games
T-3: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 8 points, 5 games
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