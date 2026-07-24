Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Kirill Kudryavtsev

The unpredictability of Vancouver’s lineups early on in the season, as well as a few key departures from the Abbotsford Canucks’ blueline, led to Kudryavtsev to become one of the team’s most relied-upon defencemen. Tom Willander, Jimmy Schuldt, Victor Mancini, and even Kudryavtsev himself were called-up as a result of injuries to Vancouver’s D-core during the month of October. Throughout the first month of the season, Kurdyavtsev put up five points in five games at the AHL level.