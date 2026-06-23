Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Michael Berchild

A deep dive into USNTDP left winger Michael Berchild.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is USNTDP left winger Michael Berchild, who Vancouver could select 97th overall.
Berchild had no problem producing this season for the U.S. National U18 Team. In 58 games, he recorded 53 points, which ranked third on the team. Berchild also played on the U18 team in 2024-25, where he posted 26 points in 35 games.
As for the international level, Berchild wore an "A" for Team USA at the 2026 U18s. While he didn't pick up a medal, he was named one of the Americans' top three players for the tournament. In two appearances at the U18s, Berchild has 14 points in 12 games and won a Bronze Medal at the 2025 tournament.
In the offensive zone, Berchild loves to shoot the puck from anywhere on the ice. He is constantly moving around to find open ice and can win board battles at a high rate. Berchild's refusal to stay in one spot also opens up space for teammates, as defenders often lose their positioning while chasing him all over the zone.
As for the transition game, Berchild's best attribute is his ability to get the puck past the blue line and into the neutral zone. Whether through passing or carrying, he finds ways to clear the defensive zone and start the breakout. Over on the offensive end, he often makes a pass to a teammate before rushing in on the forecheck to try to beat defenders to loose pucks.
Next season, Berchild will be headed to the NCAA to join the University of Denver. The Pioneers have built a stacked team that includes fellow 2026 NHL Draft prospects Ryan Lin, Daxon Rudolph and Ben Macbeath. The NCAA should be a good challenge for Berchild, as he will get to develop against physically stronger and tougher competition.
Berchild has the potential to be a late-round steal for the Canucks. He is a skilled forward who works hard and has leadership qualities. In the end, Berchild would be a strong addition to Vancouver's prospect pool if selected in the fourth round.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.