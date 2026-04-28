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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 28 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 28 Schedule

Andre Leal
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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Tuesday's NHL action.

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to survive against the Philadelphia Flyers, with a 3-2 victory in Game 5. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights… the Utah Mammoth in Monday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.

A triple header is on the way for Tuesday's action. The Buffalo Sabres have a chance to close out the Boston Bruins, and the Anaheim Ducks can do the same to the Edmonton Oilers. Also, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will break their tie in Game 5.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Tuesday.

April 28 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 5: Boston at Buffalo, Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. (SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)

Game 5: Minnesota at Dallas, Tuesday, April 28, 8 p.m. (SN360, TVAS2, ESPN)

Game 5: Edmonton at Anaheim, Tuesday, April 28, 10 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Stars Of The Series: Hurricanes Sweep Senators

Alexander Nikishin Diagnosed With Concussion

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)

Penguins' Sidney Crosby And Kris Letang Proved They Aren't Done Yet Vs. Flyers

3 Takeaways: Behind Strong Defensive Effort, Penguins Take Game 5 Against Flyers And Climb Back Into Series

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 3-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Boston (2.40/+140), Buffalo (1.59/-169)

Swayman's Outburst On Bruins Teammates Was Overdue: 'Nobody Should Be OK With What's Going On'

This Amazing Sabres Move Just Keeps Getting Better

2 Important Bruins Absent From Practice Ahead Of Game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.45/+145), Tampa Bay (1.56/-179)

Lightning's Booming Hit On Canadiens' Slafkovsky Could Flip The Series

Put Away The Whistles! Questionable Penalties Decide Outcome In Canadiens' Game 4 Loss

'The Straw That Stirs Our Drink' — Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel Emerges As Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

MacKinnon Powers Avalanche Past Kings as Colorado Completes Sweep

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.05/+105), Dallas (1.78/-128)

By The Numbers: Stars Scoring Breakdown Reveals Dominant Power Play, Struggles At Even Strength

Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin On The Ice For Practice Listed As 'Questionable'

Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Utah (2.40/+140), Vegas (1.59/-169)

Utah Mammoth Are No Longer a Cute Story — They’re a Real Threat

Ducks And Mammoth's Young Cores Are Outperforming Veteran, Savvy Opponents

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 3-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.40/-140), Edmonton (1.59/-169)

The Ducks And Oilers' OT Goal Controversy Was Preventable

Who's Hold And Cold In The NHL Playoffs: Ducks D-Man Outscores Oilers Stars

Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 Overtime Win over the Oilers in Game 4, Ducks Lead Series 3-1

Leading Scorers

1. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 4 games

T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 7 points, 4 games

T-2: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 7 points, 4 games

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