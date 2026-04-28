NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 28 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Tuesday's NHL action.
The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to survive against the Philadelphia Flyers, with a 3-2 victory in Game 5. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights… the Utah Mammoth in Monday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.
A triple header is on the way for Tuesday's action. The Buffalo Sabres have a chance to close out the Boston Bruins, and the Anaheim Ducks can do the same to the Edmonton Oilers. Also, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will break their tie in Game 5.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Tuesday.
April 28 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 5: Boston at Buffalo, Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. (SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)
Game 5: Minnesota at Dallas, Tuesday, April 28, 8 p.m. (SN360, TVAS2, ESPN)
Game 5: Edmonton at Anaheim, Tuesday, April 28, 10 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, HBO Max, truTV)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 3-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 3-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Leading Scorers
1. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 8 points, 4 games
T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 7 points, 4 games
T-2: Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 7 points, 4 games
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