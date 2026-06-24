Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Callum Croskery

A deep dive into Soo Greyhounds defenceman Callum Croskery.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Soo Greyhounds defenceman Callum Croskery, who Vancouver could select 97th overall.
Croskery had a productive first season in the OHL. The 18-year-old left-shot defender scored three goals while also recording 18 points in 43 games. Croskery followed up his regular season with five points in 10 games, which included scoring his first career OHL post-season goal.
When his season was complete, Croskery was named to Team Canada's U18 team. He recorded four points in five games while averaging over 19 minutes a night. Croskery has represented Canada internationally multiple times, including at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, where he won a Gold Medal.
One of Croskery's best attributes is his work in the transition game. He delivers accurate passes to start the breakout in the defensive zone and can connect tape-to-tape with teammates who are approaching the opposition blue line with speed. Croskery has also shown an ability to carry the puck himself and create zone entries and exits thanks to his strong skating.
As for the defensive side of his game, Croskery's ability to knock pucks off sticks has made him a strong rush defender. He angles players to the boards and can match skating stride when defending against the rush. Croskery has also shown he can be calm under pressure, as he can make accurate outlet passes even when pressed by forecheckers.
Next season, Croskery is projected to return to the OHL. He has already committed to the NCAA for the 2027-28 season, where he will join Boston College. Based on the Greyhounds' roster for next year, Croskery is expected to receive plenty of minutes not just at even strength, but also on special teams.
The Canucks could be getting a potential steal if Croskery is available in the fourth round. He is a play-driving defender who excels in the transition game and isn't afraid to get shots off from all over the offensive zone. Overall, Croskery's profile matches well with what Vancouver should be looking to add to their prospect pool.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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