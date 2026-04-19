The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
NEWS & NOTES
Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle played a role in Columbus' clutch win over the Flyers, as he scored two goals in the contest. With this, there is no question that he helped the Blue Jackets pick up this much-needed victory.
For the second straight season, the Carolina Hurricanes have played a part in eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one day before their last regular-season game.
Mathieu Olivier has been an outstanding fit on the Columbus Blue Jackets' roster since his arrival to the team during the 2022-23 season. It is exactly why he earned a six-year, $18 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets last March.
His career started against the Blue Jackets in 2005, where he scored the first two of 52 that year, and the first two of his 929....and counting?
In the 53 games that he's played against Columbus, he has a stat line of 28-18-46, 17 pp goals, is a -6, and has 7 total game-winning goals.
Boone Jenner (13) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets in the season finale, as they were dumped by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 21 Caps shots, including 7 while shorthanded in the loss. Greaves played a really good game, but the rest of his teammates seemed to pack it in for the season.
Goals
- Kirill Marchenko - 27 - He finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight season (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger).
- Adam Fantilli - 24 - Took a slight step down in goals as he had 31 last season.
- Zach Werenski - 22 - Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.
- Charlie Coyle - 20 - He scored 20 goals in a season for only the third time in his career (25 in 2023-24 with Boston & 21 in 2015-16 with Minnesota). He had 7 power play goals.
- Mason Marchment - 19 - Scored 15 after being traded to Columbus. His 19 are the second highest of his career. He had 3 power play goals.
The Columbus Blue Jackets will re-sign head coach Rock Bowness to a new contract. The deal is for next season. With him coming back and having a shortened preseason with the team, can he take this team to the next level? Stay Tuned!
Takeaways From Other Team - 352 - 2nd Most in NHL
Giveaways To Other Team - 1135 - 11th Most in NHL
Defensive Zone Giveaways - 556 - 8th Most in NHL
Blocked Shots - 1104 - 10th Most in NHL
Hits Given - 1505 - 12th fewest in NHL
Hits Taken - 1412 - 3rd fewest in NHL
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler released his latest top 20 drafted NHL goalie prospect rankings, and two Columbus Blue Jackets made the cut: Pyotr Andreyanov and Sergei Ivanov.
Following the 2026 NHL trade deadline, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets were among the teams that targeted forward Bobby McMann before he was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Seattle Kraken.
One of the positives is the injury situation. For the most part, the team stayed relatively healthy throughout the season. The problem was the timing of the injuries. Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier's late-season injuries seemed to slow the CBJ to a crawl.
The Blue Jackets finished with 218 man-games lost. In 2024-25, they had 309, 563 in 23-24, and 541 in 22-23.
The fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets are loyal, loud, and love showing up at Nationwide Arena to watch their team play NHL Hockey.
There are 22 different players on the playoff teams this season. All teams except the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers have ex-Jackets on their rosters. Many others work in the various front offices, but we'll stick to players today.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Boone Jenner (12), Charlie Coyle (19,20-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (27-GWG), and Sean Monahan (13) powered the Blue Jackets' offense in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Series History vs. The Bruins
- Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
- CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)
Mason Marchment (19) and Adam Fantilli (24) scored the only goals in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Jet Greaves made 19 saves in the loss.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' Stanley Cup Playoff hopes are officially on life support. For the second year in a row, the CBJ will go down to the wire and will most likely be eliminated. It's not officially over, but it's close.
Series History vs. The Capitals
- Columbus is 21-29-1-10 all-time, and 11-13-0-6 at home vs. Washington.
- The home team has earned points in 11 of the last 14 meetings in the series since Jan 8, 2023 (7-2-4).
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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