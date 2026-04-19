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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire this forward keeps paying off.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Continue To Benefit From This Great TradeThe Blue Jackets' decision to acquire this forward keeps paying off.

Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle played a role in Columbus' clutch win over the Flyers, as he scored two goals in the contest. With this, there is no question that he helped the Blue Jackets pick up this much-needed victory. 

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
thehockeynews.comThe Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue JacketsDid you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
For the second straight season, the Carolina Hurricanes have played a part in eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one day before their last regular-season game.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comBREAKING NEWS: The Columbus Blue Jackets Have Been Eliminated From The 2026 Stanley Cup PlayoffsFor the second straight season, the Carolina Hurricanes have played a part in eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one day before their last regular-season game.&nbsp;

For the second straight season, the Carolina Hurricanes have played a part in eliminating the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one day before their last regular-season game.   

This Blue Jackets forward is being viewed as one of the most underrated forward's in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Winger Named Among NHL's Most Underrated ForwardsThis Blue Jackets forward is being viewed as one of the most underrated forward's in the NHL.

Mathieu Olivier has been an outstanding fit on the Columbus Blue Jackets' roster since his arrival to the team during the 2022-23 season. It is exactly why he earned a six-year, $18 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets last March.

After two decades of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals torturing the Columbus Blue Jackets, it could finally be over.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comAlex Ovechkin, The Greatest Goal Scorer In League History, Could Possibly Play His Last NHL Game Against The Columbus Blue JacketsAfter two decades of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals torturing the Columbus Blue Jackets, it could finally be over.&nbsp;

His career started against the Blue Jackets in 2005, where he scored the first two of 52 that year, and the first two of his 929....and counting?

In the 53 games that he's played against Columbus, he has a stat line of 28-18-46, 17 pp goals, is a -6, and has 7 total game-winning goals.

The Blue Jackets' final record for the 2025-26 was 40-30-12, and finished 5th in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Put In Poor Effort In Season Finale, Beaten By Ovechkin And The CapitalsThe Blue Jackets' final record for the 2025-26 was 40-30-12, and finished 5th in the Metro.

Boone Jenner (13) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets in the season finale, as they were dumped by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.  

Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 21 Caps shots, including 7 while shorthanded in the loss. Greaves played a really good game, but the rest of his teammates seemed to pack it in for the season. 

See how the individual players performed this season.
thehockeynews.comA Final Look At The Individual Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets See how the individual players performed this season.

Goals 

  1. Kirill Marchenko - 27 - He&nbsp;finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight season (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger).&nbsp;
  2. Adam Fantilli - 24 - Took a slight step down in goals as he had 31 last season.&nbsp;
  3. Zach Werenski - 22 -&nbsp;Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.&nbsp;
  4. Charlie Coyle - 20 - He&nbsp;scored 20 goals in a season for only the third time in his career (25 in 2023-24 with Boston &amp; 21 in 2015-16 with Minnesota). He had 7 power play goals.&nbsp;
  5. Mason Marchment - 19 - Scored 15 after being traded to Columbus. His 19 are the second highest of his career. He had 3 power play goals.&nbsp;
Bowness had a record of 21-11-5 with Columbus in 25-26.
thehockeynews.comRick Bowness Expected To Sign Extension With The Columbus Blue Jackets Bowness had a record of 21-11-5 with Columbus in 25-26.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will re-sign head coach Rock Bowness to a new contract. The deal is for next season. With him coming back and having a shortened preseason with the team, can he take this team to the next level? Stay Tuned!

The 25-26 season for the Columbus Blue Jackets came to a disappointing end on Tuesday night, finishing with a record of 40-30-12 and 92 points. They finished 5th in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comA Final Look At The Team Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue JacketsThe 25-26 season for the Columbus Blue Jackets came to a disappointing end on Tuesday night, finishing with a record of 40-30-12 and 92 points. They finished 5th in the Metro.

Takeaways From Other Team - 352 - 2nd Most in NHL

Giveaways To Other Team - 1135 - 11th Most in NHL

Defensive Zone Giveaways - 556 - 8th Most in NHL

Blocked Shots - 1104 - 10th Most in NHL

Hits Given - 1505 - 12th fewest in NHL

Hits Taken - 1412 - 3rd fewest in NHL

These two Blue Jackets have been ranked among the top goalie prospects in the league.
thehockeynews.com2 Blue Jackets Netminders Make Best NHL Goalie Prospects ListThese two Blue Jackets have been ranked among the top goalie prospects in the league.

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler released his latest top 20 drafted NHL goalie prospect rankings, and two Columbus Blue Jackets made the cut: Pyotr Andreyanov and Sergei Ivanov.  

The Blue Jackets should look to sign this Kraken forward if he becomes a free agent.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Must Target Kraken 29-Goal Scorer This SummerThe Blue Jackets should look to sign this Kraken forward if he becomes a free agent.

Following the 2026 NHL trade deadline, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets were among the teams that targeted forward Bobby McMann before he was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Seattle Kraken.   

The Blue Jackets weren't injury-plagued but had some ill-timed injuries instead.
thehockeynews.comThe 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Bug Wasn't That Bad For A ChangeThe Blue Jackets weren't injury-plagued but had some ill-timed injuries instead.

One of the positives is the injury situation. For the most part, the team stayed relatively healthy throughout the season. The problem was the timing of the injuries. Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier's late-season injuries seemed to slow the CBJ to a crawl. 

The Blue Jackets finished with 218 man-games lost. In 2024-25, they had 309563 in 23-24, and 541 in 22-23. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets finished 25-26 with a 40-30-12 record.
thehockeynews.comA Look At The Columbus Blue Jackets Attendance Numbers For 2025-26The Columbus Blue Jackets finished 25-26 with a 40-30-12 record.

The fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets are loyal, loud, and love showing up at Nationwide Arena to watch their team play NHL Hockey. 

There are 22 ex-Blue Jackets in the playoffs this season.
thehockeynews.comFormer Columbus Blue Jackets Are Strongly Represented In This Years Playoffs There are 22 ex-Blue Jackets in the playoffs this season.

There are 22 different players on the playoff teams this season. All teams except the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers have ex-Jackets on their rosters. Many others work in the various front offices, but we'll stick to players today. 

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Blue Jackets' record is now 40-28-12 with 92 points. They currently sit two points out of third in the Metro behind Philadelphia.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Beat Canadiens To Keep Playoff Hopes AliveThe Blue Jackets' record is now 40-28-12 with 92 points. They currently sit two points out of third in the Metro behind Philadelphia.

Boone Jenner (12), Charlie Coyle (19,20-PPG), Kirill Marchenko (27-GWG), and Sean Monahan (13) powered the Blue Jackets' offense in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. 

Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (92 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (96 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.

Series History vs. The Bruins

  • Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
  • CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the penultimate regular-season game inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston BruinsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the penultimate regular-season game inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 40-29-12 with 92 points. They're currently sitting two points behind Philadelphia for third, and one point behind Washington for fourth in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Can't Find A Way To Beat Boston, Playoff Hopes Still Alive HoweverThe Blue Jackets' record is now 40-29-12 with 92 points. They're currently sitting two points behind Philadelphia for third, and one point behind Washington for fourth in the Metro.

Mason Marchment (19) and Adam Fantilli (24) scored the only goals in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Jet Greaves made 19 saves in the loss.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' Stanley Cup Playoff hopes are officially on life support. For the second year in a row, the CBJ will go down to the wire and will most likely be eliminated. It's not officially over, but it's close. 

Columbus is 21-29-1-10 all-time, and 11-13-0-6 at home vs. Washington.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington CapitalsColumbus is 21-29-1-10 all-time, and 11-13-0-6 at home vs. Washington.

Series History vs. The Capitals

  • Columbus is 21-29-1-10 all-time, and 11-13-0-6 at home vs. Washington.
  • The home team has earned points in 11 of the last 14 meetings in the series since Jan 8, 2023 (7-2-4).
Alex Ovechkin could potentially be playing his final NHL game, and it'll be against Columbus. If you're a gambler, I would put money on him sco
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington CapitalsAlex Ovechkin could potentially be playing his final NHL game, and it'll be against Columbus. If you're a gambler, I would put money on him sco

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsRick BownessDon WaddellZach WerenskiJet GreavesElvis Merzlikins
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