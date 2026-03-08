Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
4h
Jason Newland

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The Blue Jackets are getting some strong play from Adam Fantilli right now.
Fantilli played a role in the Blue Jackets' win over the Predators, as he scored the game-opening goal at the 14:23 mark of the first period. With it, the 2023 third-overall pick has built on his ongoing hot streak with Columbus. 

With this latest strong performance, Fantilli has scored a goal in each of his last four games. In addition, he has eight points over his last seven games alone, so he has undoubtedly been heating up for the Blue Jackets.

Werenski has 65 points in 54 games this season and is the betting favorite to win the Norris Trophy.
Zach was asked today by Anthony Rothman about how he was feeling today, and he had this to say, "Yeah, I'm doing alright. I feel like I turned a corner today. I think in my career, these are the first two games I've missed to illness. I think that just tells you how bad I was. I'm going to skate tomorrow morning and see how I feel, but yeah It was a rough couple days for me."

Could the Blue Jackets end up bringing back their former captain?
The idea of Foligno heading back to Columbus is certainly a fun one. It would be great to see the veteran forward return to the Blue Jackets, as he had an excellent nine-year stint with them and is one of the franchise's biggest legends. That alone would make a Blue Jackets trade for Foligno awesome to see. 

The Blue Jackets clearly made the right call acquiring Charlie Coyle.
After posting just 35 points in 83 games this past season split between the Boston Bruins and Avalanche, Coyle entered the 2025-26 campaign with the hope of having a bounce-back year with the Blue Jackets. Now, he has not only successfully bounced back this season but is having one of the best seasons of his NHL career.  

Garland is an 8-year NHL vet and has 317 points.
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced overnight that they have traded for veteran forward Conor Garland, who has spent the last five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Jackets will send a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Garland. 

Two teams have been linked to Nick Foligno.
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Columbus Blue Jackets are one of two teams that have "checked in" on former CBJ Captain Nick Foligno. The other team is of course the Minnesota Wild, where his brother Marcus currently plays. So, this is no surprise really. 

Mason Marchment has played 19 games for Columbus, scoring 10 goals and 17 points.
“Mason looks like he’s gonna be okay. We’ll see tomorrow how he feels, but it’s not gonna be anything that keeps him out long term," said Waddell. 

He said they'd see tomorrow how he feels, but he doesn't think it's going to be an issue for Marchment going forward. He also mentioned that he had an MRI, and it came back negative. 

PREVIEWS & RECAPS

Columbus is 24-24-1-7 all-time, and 11-8-1-5 on the road vs. New York.
Series History vs. The Rangers     

  • Columbus is 24-24-1-7 all-time, and 11-8-1-5 on the road vs. New York.
  • CBJ scored their most goals at Madison Square Garden as well as tied the overall series record in a 7-3 win on Mar. 9, 2025, in the most recent meeting at New York.
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals (including SO goals) in nine of the past 11 games overall and 13 of the last 16 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.
  • The Blue Jackets have recorded the three most recent hat tricks (MR: Adam Fantilli in 7-3 win at NYR on Mar. 9, 2025) and penalty shot attempt (Brandon Saad, unsuccessful in 5-2 win at NYR on Feb. 26, 2017).
  • CBJ has killed off 18-of-21 Ranger's power play attempts in the last 10 games (85.7 pct.).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road at Madison Square Garden to play the New York Rangers tonight at 7 P.M.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 30-21-8 with 68 points. They now sit 5th in the Metro, 10th in the East, and 15th in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Blow Four‑Goal Third‑Period Lead, Beat Rangers in OTThe Blue Jackets' record is now 30-21-8 with 68 points. They now sit 5th in the Metro, 10th in the East, and 15th in the NHL.

Adam Fantilli(16), Kirill Marchenko(21-PPG,22-GWG), Sean Monahan(11-SHG), and Mathieu Olivier(9) scored the goals for Columbus in a wild game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 of 31 Rangers shots to help the Jackets pick up a much-needed two points. 

This could've been disaster!

Columbus is 32-58-1-13 all-time, and 23-21-0-6 at home vs. Nashville.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Nashville Predators tonight at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record sits at 31-21-8 with 70 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Catch The Predators In The Third To Beat NashvilleThe Blue Jackets' record sits at 31-21-8 with 70 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL.

Adam Fantilli(17), Sean Monahan(12), and Charlie Coyle(16) powered the offense for Columbus in a 3-2 comeback win for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins combined to make 23 saves to pick up the CBJ's 21st win of the season.  

This was a bit of a sluggish game by both teams, as both played yesterday, and it showed. HC Rick Bowness said after the game, "It certainly wasn't a Picasso out there tonight. You had two tired teams, and it was obvious."

Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.
Series History vs. The Panthers    

  • Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.
  • Columbus has lost 7 straight games to the Panthers overall, and three straight at home.
Columbus and Florida will play tonight at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 32-21-8 with 72 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. After last night's slate of games, the CBJ are just one point behind Boston for the second wild card.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Ride Big Nights From Olivier, Provorov To Win Over Slumping PanthersThe Blue Jackets' record is now 32-21-8 with 72 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. After last night's slate of games, the CBJ are just one point behind Boston for the second wild card.

Ivan Provorov (7-PPG), Mathieu Olivier (10, 11-ENG), and Boone Jenner (9-GWG) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves played exceptionally well, stopping 26 of 28 Panther shots to beat the slumping Stanley Cup Champions. 

Columbus is 2-0-1 all-time, and 2-0-0 at home vs. Utah.
Series History vs. The Mammoth

  • Columbus is 2-0-1 all-time, and 2-0-0 at home vs. Utah.
  • The visiting team has come back to earn 3-2 overtime victories in all three games of the series.
  • CBJ scored two power play goals, including the overtime winner, in the first meeting of the season series on Jan. 11.
  • The Jackets have killed off all five Utah power play attempts over the past two contests.
  • The teams have combined to average 58 shots on goal in the first three matchups.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-9 with 73 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Detroit for the first wild card.
thehockeynews.comMammoth Down Blue Jackets In Overtime After Wild Affair The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-9 with 73 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Detroit for the first wild card.

Damon Severson(5), Mathieu Olivier(12), Adam Fantilli(18), and Mason Marchment(15) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins could only stop 18 of 23 Mammoth shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Utah on Saturday night. 

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Monday to play the LA Kings.   

