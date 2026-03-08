The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
Fantilli played a role in the Blue Jackets' win over the Predators, as he scored the game-opening goal at the 14:23 mark of the first period. With it, the 2023 third-overall pick has built on his ongoing hot streak with Columbus.
With this latest strong performance, Fantilli has scored a goal in each of his last four games. In addition, he has eight points over his last seven games alone, so he has undoubtedly been heating up for the Blue Jackets.
Zach was asked today by Anthony Rothman about how he was feeling today, and he had this to say, "Yeah, I'm doing alright. I feel like I turned a corner today. I think in my career, these are the first two games I've missed to illness. I think that just tells you how bad I was. I'm going to skate tomorrow morning and see how I feel, but yeah It was a rough couple days for me."
The idea of Foligno heading back to Columbus is certainly a fun one. It would be great to see the veteran forward return to the Blue Jackets, as he had an excellent nine-year stint with them and is one of the franchise's biggest legends. That alone would make a Blue Jackets trade for Foligno awesome to see.
After posting just 35 points in 83 games this past season split between the Boston Bruins and Avalanche, Coyle entered the 2025-26 campaign with the hope of having a bounce-back year with the Blue Jackets. Now, he has not only successfully bounced back this season but is having one of the best seasons of his NHL career.
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced overnight that they have traded for veteran forward Conor Garland, who has spent the last five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Columbus Blue Jackets are one of two teams that have "checked in" on former CBJ Captain Nick Foligno. The other team is of course the Minnesota Wild, where his brother Marcus currently plays. So, this is no surprise really.
“Mason looks like he’s gonna be okay. We’ll see tomorrow how he feels, but it’s not gonna be anything that keeps him out long term," said Waddell.
He said they'd see tomorrow how he feels, but he doesn't think it's going to be an issue for Marchment going forward. He also mentioned that he had an MRI, and it came back negative.
Adam Fantilli(16), Kirill Marchenko(21-PPG,22-GWG), Sean Monahan(11-SHG), and Mathieu Olivier(9) scored the goals for Columbus in a wild game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 of 31 Rangers shots to help the Jackets pick up a much-needed two points.
This could've been disaster!
Adam Fantilli(17), Sean Monahan(12), and Charlie Coyle(16) powered the offense for Columbus in a 3-2 comeback win for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins combined to make 23 saves to pick up the CBJ's 21st win of the season.
This was a bit of a sluggish game by both teams, as both played yesterday, and it showed. HC Rick Bowness said after the game, "It certainly wasn't a Picasso out there tonight. You had two tired teams, and it was obvious."
Ivan Provorov (7-PPG), Mathieu Olivier (10, 11-ENG), and Boone Jenner (9-GWG) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves played exceptionally well, stopping 26 of 28 Panther shots to beat the slumping Stanley Cup Champions.
Damon Severson(5), Mathieu Olivier(12), Adam Fantilli(18), and Mason Marchment(15) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins could only stop 18 of 23 Mammoth shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Utah on Saturday night.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Monday to play the LA Kings.
