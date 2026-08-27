Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Aatu Räty

Räty came into his draft year projected to go in the top 10. His career hasn’t gone the way many had hoped, but he is still only 23 years old. He may not end up becoming the top-six forward he was once projected to be, but he has a huge opportunity this season to prove that he can be a pivotal bottom-six center. If he can find ways to become more of a threat in the offensive zone while maintaining his reliability in the defensive zone, Räty could establish himself as the Canucks’ long-term third-line center. The door is wide open for him to do so.