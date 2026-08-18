NHL Prospect Pool Overview Hub ‘26-27: Every Team’s Pipeline In One Place

Read all 32 of Tony Ferrari's deep dives from this year's edition of The Hockey News' Prospect Pool Overview series, breaking down the best young talent from every franchise in the NHL.
Our annual summer series examining every NHL team’s prospect pool heading into the season has come to an end.
We’ve taken a deep dive into all 32 pipelines in the league, covering each team’s 2026 NHL draft class, the strengths and weaknesses of the prospect pool, and of course, their top prospects.
This also takes a look at notable young players who are entering the NHL or looking to lock down a full-time role in the league.
We’ve assembled the entire series here with links to each NHL team’s prospect pool deep dive below. Check out your favorite team, your team’s rival, and any other pipeline of interest here.
Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks' young core is inking massive deals and they are going need to fill some roster spots with entry-level deals. Thankfully, the Ducks have a diverse, skilled group of prospects that should be able to fill their roster, up and down the lineup.
Boston Bruins
James Hagens made his NHL debut late last season and he looked great in the few games he played. The American forward is going to be the centerpiece of the next era of Boston Bruins hockey, but he’s going to need some help from others in the system.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres made the playoffs for the first time in a generation last year, relying on some of their young talent to drive them to the postseason. Now, they’ll look to prove it wasn’t a fluke as they continue leaning on their youth.
Calgary Flames
Seemingly fully committed to the rebuild now, the Calgary Flames are beginning to build something that has potential to be special. They have a very good group of prospects, filling out their depth chart with good, young talent. They’ll need to build more up front but the Flames are coming.
Carolina Hurricanes
The reigning Stanley Cup Champions have always been bold at the draft as they’ve built up an impressive prospect pool through taking swings on skill. They continued doing so at the draft this past year, adding some really impressive talent.
Chicago Blackhawks
With Connor Bedard as the pillar of their rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks are going to be looking for their young players to help build a long-term contender. Players like Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov and Oliver Moore have already broken in, but who is coming next?
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche haven’t done a great job of building of their prospect pool, trading some of their top prospects for immediate help but they managed to make a couple of trades this summer to bolster their pipeline in hopes of adding young talent to the NHL roster.
Columbus Blue Jackets
So much of the Columbus Blue Jackets' prospect pool is dependent on factors that aren’t necessarily play on the ice. Cayden Lindstrom’s health is the biggest focal point as he has the potential to be a top-six, difference-making center, but his back issues have plagued him since before he was drafted.
Dallas Stars
It’s hard to build a prospect pool while being competitive, but the Dallas Stars have always managed to find a few players deep in the draft that have relevance. They have a good development system and that’s been a key to their prospect pool outperforming.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings have an incredibly deep prospect pool but they lack a true star. They’ve generally leaned more towards players with safe floors, but this year they picked a high-skill player in JP Hurlbert. If they do trade captain Dylan Larkin they’ll need to leverage the depth of their pool to help mitigate that loss over the next couple of years.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers really don’t have much going on in their prospect pool as they’ve routinely traded picks or drafted late when they’ve had picks. The Oilers are focused on winning now while Connor McDavid is still in town.
Florida Panthers
Despite missing the playoffs last year, the Florida Panthers are still one of the league's most impressive contenders. Injuries derailed their season, but they just loaded up this summer again. They did that by trading the draft picks they added because of their bad season. Needless to say, they are focusing on contending, not their pipeline.
Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings desperately needed to inject some talent into their pipeline. Most of their previous additions didn’t work out or reach their full potential. The Kings added some intriguing talent at the draft this year to reload their pipeline.
Minnesota Wild
We saw the Minnesota Wild add Quinn Hughes last season and they continue to focus on adding to their NHL roster. They will use the solid prospect pool they have built up to bolster their win-now ambitions.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens are ascending to contender status and they have one of the most impressive prospect pools in the league. They have a diversely talented group on the way to the NHL so they will not only be good next year, but for years to come.
Nashville Predators
Although the Nashville Predators have been cosplaying as a contender while struggling to make a real run at the playoffs, they have almost accidentally built up a pretty solid prospect pool. They’ve taken advantage of not being where they want to be to build up what should be the next era of Nashville hockey.
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have been close to breaking through but haven’t been able to with injuries and inconsistent play. They have drafted and developed their stars but now the Devils are hoping to use their pipeline to fill up their depth.
New York Islanders
After drafting Matthew Schaefer first overall and seeing him blossom into one of the league’s best defenders immediately, the New York Islanders need to keep the focus on adding good, young talent over the next couple of years to help build around him.
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers are going through a second rebuild in the last decade and they have routinely struggled to elevate the prospects in their system over that time. Development is key for prospects and the Rangers lack in that department. Who is on the way and can they get to the NHL despite bumpy development?
Ottawa Senators
For years, the Ottawa Senators have leaned into physicality and brutish players at the draft and that has often gone awry. This year, they seemed to have a different mindset, leaning into the higher-end skill and taking a bit of risk in the process. This is a welcome change and it helped boost their pipeline in a big way.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers have been chasing the Broad Street Bullies mentality for years and they looked to build on that in the draft this year. They added big, physical players to their pipeline and they seem intent on building their NHL roster with that in mind.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby and friends have been the foundation of the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster for two decades and now that they are entering their final years, the Pens are looking for their young players to come in and help them on one last run at the Cup.
San Jose Sharks
With one of the most promising young cores built around Macklin Celebrini and a prospect pool as loaded as any other team in the league, the San Jose Sharks have a very bright future. How do they navigate the next era as the Sharks start looking to become contenders in the Western Conference?
Seattle Kraken
Ever since they came into the league, the Seattle Kraken haven’t really found a way to solidify themselves or give the franchise a personality. They are going to be looking to their youth to establish what Kraken hockey really is.
St. Louis Blues
Staying relevant in the NHL and making the playoffs while simultaneously rebuilding the prospect pool and looking toward the future is tough to do. However, the St. Louis Blues have done a very good job of both.
Tampa Bay Lightning
When you win two Stanley Cups and you’re always a threat to chase down another, it’s hard to focus on the future because you want to maximize the window now. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in that exact scenario where their prospect pool looks bleak because they’ve been focused on going after another title.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Adding Gavin McKenna after winning the first-overall pick at the draft lottery was a godsend for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have some interesting players in their pipeline with this year’s draft class doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Can they bounce back after one year out of the playoffs?
Utah Mammoth
The Utah Mammoth have a type. They love big, stocky players with a blend of skill and physicality. They’ve filled their prospect pool with that kind of player over the last few years and we should be seeing those massive prospects enter the NHL sooner rather than later.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks are finally committing to a rebuild. Their prospect pool is taking priority after ignoring it for a while and although it’s going to be a tough road back to contention, they’re finally going about it the right way.
Vegas Golden Knights
On the opposite end of Seattle, the Vegas Golden Knights established a brand the moment they stepped into the NHL. They are in your face, hard-working, and highly talented. They have been competing for a Cup from the moment they stepped into the NHL and they’ve leveraged their prospect pool to continue doing so nearly a decade into their existence.
Washington Capitals
As the Alexander Ovechkin era comes to a close, the Washington Capitals are building up a solid group of talent, both young and old, to try and get him one last run. The Capitals have done an excellent job of finding very solid skill at the top of the draft and unearthing gems later in the draft.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets need to face the reality that they are likely headed for a heavy rebuild despite having some very solid NHL veterans. If they can commit to the rebuild they could be out of it sooner, but they seem to be debating whether or not it’s the right course of action.
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